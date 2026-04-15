Nokor Sangkranta 2026 opens in Phnom Penh, launching Cambodia’s New Year festivities

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The New Year angel-welcoming ceremony, a highlight of Nokor Sangkranta 2026, was held at Wat Phnom in Phnom Penh on April 14, marking the start of celebrations for Cambodia’s Choul Chnam Thmey traditional New Year.

The ceremony was conducted in a religious manner, with the participation of senior officials, large numbers of local residents and international visitors. It officially kicks off a series of traditional New Year activities, combining religious rituals at pagodas with vibrant Sangkranta festival’s programmes held across the country.

As is customary during Chol Chnam Thmey, many Phnom Penh residents travel back to their hometowns to celebrate with family. However, some choose to remain in the capital to perform the angel-welcoming ritual at home.

Kol Tararet, a 57-year-old resident of Boeung Keng Kang district, said his family decided to stay in Phnom Penh this year instead of returning to Kandal province. Preparing offerings of fruits and sweets at his home altar, he noted that the ritual is widely observed across Cambodia, as people pray for blessings, harmony and prosperity in the new year.

Nokor Sangkranta 2026, organised for the first time by the UYFC during the traditional New Year festival of Cambodia, aims to promote and preserve the nation’s cultural identity and traditional customs while boosting tourism, and attracting both domestic and international visitors.

Nokor Sangkranta 2026 features more than 20 cultural, religious and artistic activities from April 14 to 19. The main events are centred around Wat Phnom, one of the capital’s most iconic cultural and historical landmarks.

In addition to the opening ceremony, the programme includes a range of large-scale traditional rituals and festivities such as sand-mountain building, Buddha processions, ceremonial bathing of Buddha statues and the Nokor Sangkranta parade. Art performances and entertainment activities are also being held at Toul Tom Poung Market in Chamkar Mon district, and pedestrian areas near the Royal Palace.

Alongside events in Phnom Penh, Sangkranta festivals, folk games and cultural performances are taking place in provinces nationwide, drawing large crowds, particularly young people, as well as foreigners.

Chol Chnam Thmey is the most important annual traditional festival in Cambodia, a predominantly Buddhist country with more than 5,000 pagodas and over 90% of its population adhering to Buddhism. During the holiday, people prepare offerings for monks at pagodas and dedicate merit to their ancestors./.