World

Indonesia steps up efforts to safeguard Bali’s stability and security

Indonesia has deployed a specialised patrol force to strengthen oversight of foreign visitors on the resort island of Bali, as a surge in international arrivals brings growing challenges for local authorities.

Indonesia's Director General of Immigration, Hendarsam Marantoko, inaugurates the Dharma Dewata Immigration Patrol Task Force, tasked with monitoring the activities of foreign nationals, in Denpasar, Bali, on April 15, 2026. (Photo: Antara)
Indonesia's Director General of Immigration, Hendarsam Marantoko, inaugurates the Dharma Dewata Immigration Patrol Task Force, tasked with monitoring the activities of foreign nationals, in Denpasar, Bali, on April 15, 2026. (Photo: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia has deployed a specialised patrol force to strengthen oversight of foreign visitors on the resort island of Bali, as a surge in international arrivals brings growing challenges for local authorities.

Addressing the launch ceremony of the Dharma Dewata Immigration Patrol Task Force on April 15, Director General of Immigration Hendarsam Marantoko said the initiative is a concrete step to safeguard stability and security in Bali as one of Indonesia's leading tourist destinations.

He explained that the task force is targeted to conduct early detection, prevention, and enforcement of potential immigration violations.

In the implementation, he stated that immigration patrols will monitor the activities of foreign nationals, not just for violations. The presence of officers in Bali will at least make foreign nationals aware that authorities are monitoring the area to ensure security.

Meanwhile, Bali Governor Wayan Koster welcomed the formation of this task force, as these patrols are crucial for addressing a number of cases caused by foreigners in the region.

The Bali Provincial Government greatly appreciates this and will continue to collaborate in handling tourists and foreigners in Bali, especially in enforcing order and taking action against those who violate the law, he remarked.

In the period from January 1 to April 12, 2026, the Bali Immigration Office has carried out administrative immigration actions in the form of 165 deportations and 62 detention actions against foreigners./.

VNA
#Indonesia #Bali #tourism Indonesia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

People move their belongings through an inundated street amid floods following heavy rain in Indonesia's resort island of Bali on February 24, 2026. (Photo: AFP)

Indonesia issues red alert for flooding in Bali

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has issued its highest-level red alert for several districts, warning that heavy to extreme rainfall may continue through February 26.

See more

People take part in the Songkran Festival in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Thailand's tourism sector enjoys windfall during Songkran Festival 2026

TAT estimated that around 500,000 foreign tourists visited Thailand during the April 11–15 period, generating about 8.1 billion THB, a 2% year-on-year increase. Domestic travel is projected at 5.96 million trips, up 7%, contributing about 22.25 billion THB, an annual rise of 8%.

The sixth ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting (ADGMIN) approves the Hanoi Declaration on digital cooperation, reaffirming the bloc’s goals and principles as outlined in the 1967 Bangkok Declaration and the ASEAN Charter. (Photo: ASEAN/Facebook)

ASEAN, Japan envision joint AI development

Amid intensifying US–China rivalry and deepening technological fragmentation, ASEAN and Japan have strong potential to collaborate in developing more inclusive and comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI) models, according to an article published on fulcrum.sg on April 14.

At the video conference (Photo: Nation Thailand)

Thailand backs Japan’s push for energy security

At the summit, Japan announced a new initiative to support AZEC member countries through low-interest loans for the procurement of crude oil, refined fuel and essential goods, alongside broader fiscal support measures.

Indonesia steps up local currency use to reduce reliance on USD

Indonesia steps up local currency use to reduce reliance on USD

According to the Indonesian government data, total LCT transaction value reached 8.45 billion USD in January and February, a sharp increase from 3.21 billion USD in the same period last year. User participation has also risen significantly, surpassing 14,600 by February, with monthly averages exceeding 16,000, well above 2025 levels.

SMEs are the backbone of the Malaysian economy. (Photo: thestar.com.my)

Malaysia rolls out low-interest financing package for SMEs

The latest funding forms part of the government’s broader PowerUp10K campaign, a year-long initiative aimed at strengthening SMEs at different stages of growth. Under the programme, the ministry is targeting total disbursements of up to 15 billion MYR in low-cost financing, higher than the previously allocated 10 billion MYR.

Illustrative photo (Photo: thejakartapost.com)

Indonesia strengthens palm oil industry through sustainability certification

Indonesia’s palm oil industry is a major pillar of the national economy, with more than 16 million hectares under cultivation and crude palm oil (CPO) output reaching 51.66 million tonnes in 2025. This scale has helped the country maintain its position as one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of palm oil.

Mount Semeru in East Java erupts on April 14, 2026. (Photo: ANTARA)

Indonesia maintains high alert as Mount Semeru continues erupting

According to the Semeru Volcano Observation Agency, the first eruption occurred at 5:22 am, registering a maximum seismic amplitude of 20 mm and lasting 3 minutes and 23 seconds. The eruption produced an ash column rising about 1,500 m above the crater, reaching approximately 5,176 m above sea level.

Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (centre) and his spouse are welcomed at Beijing Capital International Airport on April 14. (Photo: VNA)

Chinese newspaper expects new chapter in building Vietnam-China community with shared future

From the traditional friendship of "both comrades and brothers" to the contemporary positioning of "the community with a shared future that carries strategic significance," Vietnam-China relations are standing at a new historical starting point, with expectations of opening a new chapter that delivers tangible benefits to both peoples and contributes positively to regional and global development.

Malaysia strengthens national energy supply mix

Malaysia strengthens national energy supply mix

The Malaysian government will intensify efforts to strengthen the national energy mix to ensure electricity supply security amid extreme weather changes, which are beginning to affect existing resources, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Illustrative image (Photo: Thai PBS)

Thai capital introduces recycling initiative

Thailand's Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is introducing a sustainable twist to this year’s Songkran festivities by inviting revellers to donate their used or unwanted plastic squirt guns for recycling.