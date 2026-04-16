Indonesia steps up efforts to safeguard Bali’s stability and security

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia has deployed a specialised patrol force to strengthen oversight of foreign visitors on the resort island of Bali, as a surge in international arrivals brings growing challenges for local authorities.

Addressing the launch ceremony of the Dharma Dewata Immigration Patrol Task Force on April 15, Director General of Immigration Hendarsam Marantoko said the initiative is a concrete step to safeguard stability and security in Bali as one of Indonesia's leading tourist destinations.

He explained that the task force is targeted to conduct early detection, prevention, and enforcement of potential immigration violations.

In the implementation, he stated that immigration patrols will monitor the activities of foreign nationals, not just for violations. The presence of officers in Bali will at least make foreign nationals aware that authorities are monitoring the area to ensure security.

Meanwhile, Bali Governor Wayan Koster welcomed the formation of this task force, as these patrols are crucial for addressing a number of cases caused by foreigners in the region.

The Bali Provincial Government greatly appreciates this and will continue to collaborate in handling tourists and foreigners in Bali, especially in enforcing order and taking action against those who violate the law, he remarked.

In the period from January 1 to April 12, 2026, the Bali Immigration Office has carried out administrative immigration actions in the form of 165 deportations and 62 detention actions against foreigners./.