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Myanmar carries out large-scale amnesty

Myanmar authorities have granted amnesty to 4,335 prisoners and also reduced the sentence of former State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

Hanoi (VNA) – Former Myanmar President Win Myint was released on April 17 as part of a large-scale amnesty approved by President Min Aung Hlaing on the occasion of the traditional new year festival Thingyan.

According to the state television MRTV, Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing has granted amnesty to 4,335 prisoners on the occasion.

Myanmar authorities have also reduced the sentence of former State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who is currently serving a 27-year prison term on multiple charges. According to her lawyer, the sentence has been reduced by one-sixth though it remains unclear whether she will be transferred to house arrest.

Win Myint and Aung San Suu Kyi were detained by Myanmar’s military authorities in 2021.

This marks the third amnesty announced by Myanmar in the past six months, typically granted on occasions such as Independence Day in January and the Thingyan in April each year.

Min Aung Hlaing, 69, was recently elected President of Myanmar by the parliament on April 3./.

VNA
#Myanmar #large-scale amnesty #former Myanmar President Win Myint #Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing #Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar
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