Indonesia diversifies supply sources to ensure energy security

Jakarta (VNA) – Amid volatile global energy markets, Indonesia is expanding energy cooperation with a number of countries, including Russia and the US, based on national interests.

Speaking to the press on April 16, Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahd Nabyl A. Mulachela said that expanding cooperation, including plans to purchase oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Russia, is part of efforts to diversify supply sources and ensure long-term energy security.

The official emphasised that energy cooperation with Russia will not jeopardise ties with the US, given Indonesia's strong bilateral relations with both countries.

Meanwhile, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia said Indonesia is facing significant supply pressure as crude oil consumption reaches approximately 1.6 million barrels per day, much lower than the domestic production at only around 600,000 barrels per day, forcing the country to rely heavily on imports.

In this context, the Indonesian government is seizing every opportunity to ensure a stable supply, including negotiating long-term agreements and seeking new partners.

These moves come amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly disruptions to operations in the Strait of Hormuz, which have heightened risks to the global energy supply chain. This further compels Indonesia to take a more proactive approach to safeguarding national energy security./.