Singapore steps up measures to combat school bullying

Singapore (VNA) – By 2027, all schools in Singapore must implement standardised disciplinary measures in managing student misconduct, including bullying, according to the Singaporean Ministry of Education (MOE).



These include up to three days of detention or suspension – or both – for students who commit serious offences for the first time, along with having their conduct grade adjusted. First-time offenders – boys in upper primary levels and above – could also get one stroke of the cane, and up to three for subsequent offenders.



Punishments vary between serious and very serious offences, with bullying cases assessed based on factors such as impact, intent and recalcitrance.



Serious offences include bullying, cheating, gambling, vaping, and other offences that are a breach of law, while very serious offences include arson, drug abuse, fighting, vaping (with etomidate), and other illegal or criminal offences which result in grievous hurt.



Education Minister Desmond Lee said this new mandate aims to ensure consistency across schools.



He announced the move as part of nine recommendations to address bullying and hurtful behaviour, following his ministry’s year-long review on bullying to strengthen school processes and support educators, among other areas.



The ministry’s most recent data released on April 15 showed a slight uptick in bullying. Between 2021 and 2025, the incidence rate rose from two to three cases per 1,000 pupils in primary schools, and from six to eight cases per 1,000 students in secondary schools.



Other steps the MOE and schools are taking include improving the accessibility of reporting channels and providing parents more timely and consistent updates during investigations.



By 2027, a new online reporting channel will be launched to allow students to report bullying and hurtful behaviour directly, with more details to follow, said Lee.



For cyber-bullying incidents, the MOE said these cases can be reported to the relevant social media platforms, and to the Online Safety Commission which will be established end-June 2026.



Singaporean officials said the combined approach of firm discipline and restorative education will not only address bullying incidents but also foster positive behaviour and reduce serious cases in the future./.

VNA