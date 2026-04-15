Vietnam, India see strong potential in manufacturing, supply chain integration: CII official

New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnam and India hold substantial potential for further development, particularly in manufacturing and supply chain integration, especially in electronics and engineering – sectors in which Vietnam is emerging as a global manufacturing hub.

Rohin Agarwal, Regional Director for ASEAN and Oceania at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), made the remark in an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in New Delhi following his visit to Vietnam alongside an Indian business delegation attending the 35th Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2026) in Hanoi from April 8–11. During the trip, Agarwal held working sessions with various organisations and enterprises in Vietnam to promote economic cooperation and explore investment and business opportunities between the two countries.

He noted that sectors within the digital economy such as information technology, financial technology (fintech), and agricultural technology (agritech) are also seen as having strong cooperation potential.

In addition, industries such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture and food processing, renewable energy, and infrastructure development offer numerous opportunities for businesses from both countries. Notably, the startup and innovation ecosystem is showing increasing convergence. Agarwal stated that they have identified around 12 sectors that can drive cooperation between India and Vietnam.

He described the trip as highly productive, delivering tangible outcomes and long-term direction. According to the official, Indian businesses had the opportunity to gain comprehensive insights into Vietnam’s economic ecosystem, from its robust growth trajectory to its increasingly prominent role in global supply chains.

As part of the visit, participation in Vietnam Expo 2026 was a central activity, with the delegation attending the opening ceremony and actively engaging in business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking sessions. These activities facilitated substantive dialogue between CII member companies and Vietnamese industrial partners, while also demonstrating Vietnam’s openness and strong willingness to cooperate.

The delegation also held working sessions with major organisations and business associations, including the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA), and Sovico Group, thereby further strengthening ties and expanding opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

Regarding next steps, Agarwal emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum after the visit. Many companies in the delegation have already reconnected with Vietnamese partners to advance deeper discussions on joint ventures, technology collaboration, and market entry strategies.

He affirmed that the organisation will continue to serve as a bridge through sector-specific programmes, specialised business delegations, and close coordination with partners such as the VCCI and relevant associations. With support from the trade offices of both countries, the CII expects that initial connections will soon be translated into long-term cooperative projects, contributing to the sustainable development of India–Vietnam economic relations./.