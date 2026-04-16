World

AI Innovation Centre looks to tackle Singapore’s business infrastructure bottlenecks

The Singaporean-based ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) and SuperX AI Technology on April 15 launched an AI Innovation Centre in the island nation.

Lim Mingcheng (left), Singapore country head of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, and Kenny Sng, chief technology officer of SuperX AI Technology. (Photo: STT GDC)
Lim Mingcheng (left), Singapore country head of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, and Kenny Sng, chief technology officer of SuperX AI Technology. (Photo: STT GDC)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Singaporean-based ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) and SuperX AI Technology on April 15 launched an AI Innovation Centre in the island nation.

The centre is hosted at the STT Singapore 5 facility in Tai Seng, and serves as a “dedicated environment” to help enterprises fast-track their artificial intelligence journey from experimentation to production-ready scale, said a statement quoted by the Singaporean financial newspaper The Business Times.

It has already onboarded an initial cohort of users, with early adopters leveraging the centre’s high-performance compute for complex workloads, such as advanced modelling and large-scale data simulations.

The move comes amid a sharp rise in demand for AI infrastructure across Asia. A study STT GDC indicates that nearly 90% of organisations in the region have begun their AI adoption journey, yet as many as 71% remain stuck in the build phase due to infrastructure constraints./.

VNA
#AI Innovation Centre #Singapore’s business infrastructure bottlenecks Singapore
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

An artist's impression of the 3D concrete printed pedestrian bridge. (Photo: Singapore's Land Transport Authority)

Singapore to build first 3D-printed concrete pedestrian bridge

The bridge will be 10 metres long and 5 metres wide, designed for both pedestrians and cyclists. The pilot project is part of Singapore’s efforts to adopt 3D concrete printing technology to boost construction productivity amid labour shortages.

See more

Malaysia’s job losses surge 47% in the first quarter of 2026 (Photo: AFP)

Malaysia's layoffs rise 47% in first quarter

The report, based on figures from Malaysia’s Social Security Organisation, showed layoffs peaked in January with around 10,700 cases before easing to 7,500 in February and 5,900 in March. Despite the slowdown toward the end of the quarter, the total remained significantly higher than the roughly 16,500 layoffs recorded in the same period of 2025.

People take part in the Songkran Festival in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Thailand's tourism sector enjoys windfall during Songkran Festival 2026

TAT estimated that around 500,000 foreign tourists visited Thailand during the April 11–15 period, generating about 8.1 billion THB, a 2% year-on-year increase. Domestic travel is projected at 5.96 million trips, up 7%, contributing about 22.25 billion THB, an annual rise of 8%.

The sixth ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting (ADGMIN) approves the Hanoi Declaration on digital cooperation, reaffirming the bloc’s goals and principles as outlined in the 1967 Bangkok Declaration and the ASEAN Charter. (Photo: ASEAN/Facebook)

ASEAN, Japan envision joint AI development

Amid intensifying US–China rivalry and deepening technological fragmentation, ASEAN and Japan have strong potential to collaborate in developing more inclusive and comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI) models, according to an article published on fulcrum.sg on April 14.

At the video conference (Photo: Nation Thailand)

Thailand backs Japan’s push for energy security

At the summit, Japan announced a new initiative to support AZEC member countries through low-interest loans for the procurement of crude oil, refined fuel and essential goods, alongside broader fiscal support measures.

Indonesia steps up local currency use to reduce reliance on USD

Indonesia steps up local currency use to reduce reliance on USD

According to the Indonesian government data, total LCT transaction value reached 8.45 billion USD in January and February, a sharp increase from 3.21 billion USD in the same period last year. User participation has also risen significantly, surpassing 14,600 by February, with monthly averages exceeding 16,000, well above 2025 levels.

SMEs are the backbone of the Malaysian economy. (Photo: thestar.com.my)

Malaysia rolls out low-interest financing package for SMEs

The latest funding forms part of the government’s broader PowerUp10K campaign, a year-long initiative aimed at strengthening SMEs at different stages of growth. Under the programme, the ministry is targeting total disbursements of up to 15 billion MYR in low-cost financing, higher than the previously allocated 10 billion MYR.

Illustrative photo (Photo: thejakartapost.com)

Indonesia strengthens palm oil industry through sustainability certification

Indonesia’s palm oil industry is a major pillar of the national economy, with more than 16 million hectares under cultivation and crude palm oil (CPO) output reaching 51.66 million tonnes in 2025. This scale has helped the country maintain its position as one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of palm oil.