AI Innovation Centre looks to tackle Singapore’s business infrastructure bottlenecks

Hanoi (VNA) – The Singaporean-based ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) and SuperX AI Technology on April 15 launched an AI Innovation Centre in the island nation.



The centre is hosted at the STT Singapore 5 facility in Tai Seng, and serves as a “dedicated environment” to help enterprises fast-track their artificial intelligence journey from experimentation to production-ready scale, said a statement quoted by the Singaporean financial newspaper The Business Times.



It has already onboarded an initial cohort of users, with early adopters leveraging the centre’s high-performance compute for complex workloads, such as advanced modelling and large-scale data simulations.



The move comes amid a sharp rise in demand for AI infrastructure across Asia. A study STT GDC indicates that nearly 90% of organisations in the region have begun their AI adoption journey, yet as many as 71% remain stuck in the build phase due to infrastructure constraints./.

VNA