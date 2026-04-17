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Indonesia launches online app for police reports

Under the new system, people can submit reports or declare lost property anytime and anywhere via mobile devices without having to visit police stations in person.

The headquarters of Indonesia’s National Police in Jakarta (Photo: VNA)
The headquarters of Indonesia’s National Police in Jakarta (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s National Police (Polri) has launched an online service allowing the public to file police reports and report lost items through the Polri Super application, aiming to improve public service quality and accessibility.

Deputy Chief of the Indonesian National Police Major General Dedi Prasetyo said the upgrade of features on the application is a strategic step to promote police services that are more transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly.

Under the new system, people can submit reports or declare lost property anytime and anywhere via mobile devices without having to visit police stations in person. The move is expected to shorten processing time and ease the workload for law enforcement agencies.

The service is being rolled out in phases, initially covering Greater Jakarta, West Java and Banten, before expanding nationwide.

In addition, Indonesian police have introduced the Police Report Consultation Engine, an integrated platform that enables the public to connect directly with officers through video calls and online chat. The system provides consultation, guidance and rapid handling of information, thereby improving interaction between the law enforcement force and citizens.

Notably, the entire process has been fully digitised, featuring functions such as communication history storage, monitoring of case handling progress and performance evaluation. These tools are designed to ensure transparency and strengthen service quality control.

Security authorities in Indonesia emphasised that digital transformation goes beyond technology adoption to be part of a broader reform in management practices and the building of a more modern, integrated and professional work culture in the police force.

Meanwhile, the police have also strengthened the operational capacity of their mobile brigade units to ensure rapid on-site response to public reports, contributing to more effective maintenance of public security and order./.

VNA
#Indonesia #Indonesia’s National Police #police reports Indonesia
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