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Indonesia moves to curb smuggling-linked budget losses

Indonesia sets up anti-smuggling task force to protect state finances and strengthen nationwide enforcement efforts.

Director of Special Economic Crimes at Polri Brig. Gen. Ade Safri Simanjuntak (Photo: antaranews.com)
Director of Special Economic Crimes at Polri Brig. Gen. Ade Safri Simanjuntak (Photo: antaranews.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian National Police (Polri) has recently set up a law enforcement task force dedicated to preventing losses to state finances from smuggling activities nationwide.

Director of Special Economic Crimes at Polri Brig. Gen. Ade Safri Simanjuntak said that the team's establishment reflects strong police support for the government's push for political, legal, and bureaucratic reforms, as well as heightened measures against corruption, drug abuse, gambling, and smuggling.

He further explained that the task force is assigned to operate against all forms of smuggling, both inbound and outbound, including illegal shipments of natural resources. Similar teams have been also set up by all regional police offices across the country.

The officer reiterated that Polri is committed to making all efforts to fight smuggling crimes to safeguard the national economy./.

VNA
#Indonesian National Police #law enforcement task force #smuggling-linked budget losses Indonesia
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