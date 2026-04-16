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Thailand's tourism sector enjoys windfall during Songkran Festival 2026

TAT estimated that around 500,000 foreign tourists visited Thailand during the April 11–15 period, generating about 8.1 billion THB, a 2% year-on-year increase. Domestic travel is projected at 5.96 million trips, up 7%, contributing about 22.25 billion THB, an annual rise of 8%.

People take part in the Songkran Festival in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
People take part in the Songkran Festival in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has projected the sector to generate more than 30.35 billion THB (931 million USD) in revenue during the Songkran holiday, up 6% from last year, with foreign visitors also making a bigger contribution.

TAT estimated that around 500,000 foreign tourists visited Thailand during the April 11–15 period, generating about 8.1 billion THB, a 2% year-on-year increase. Domestic travel is projected at 5.96 million trips, up 7%, contributing about 22.25 billion THB, an annual rise of 8%.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the atmosphere of Songkran celebrations nationwide has been more vibrant than expected, reflecting strong confidence among both domestic and international travellers.

The surge in travel during the long holiday has helped distribute income widely across the tourism sector and grassroots economies, she noted.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported that international arrivals between January 1 and April 12 reached 10.36 million, generating 506 billion THB in revenue./.

VNA
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