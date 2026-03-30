Thailand rolls out measures to secure fuel supply for Songkran festival

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand has introduced a series of measures to ensure sufficient fuel supply during the upcoming Songkran festival, the country’s peak travel period, according to its Ministry of Energy.

Speaking on March 29, Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon announced six key measures aimed at maintaining supply stability during the festival.

Specifically, citizens can now monitor real-time fuel availability at service stations nationwide. This information is available through the "Fuel-Now" application or the Department of Energy Business website (https://fuel-now.doeb.go.th), helping commuters travel with confidence. To improve distribution and reduce congestion, the Thai government is supplying an additional 7 million litres of fuel daily to the wholesale market. Operators have also been instructed to increase reserves and deploy standby fuel trucks at high-demand locations.

Dedicated refuelling points for public transport vehicles have been set up in coordination with relevant agencies, while additional refined fuel imports have been arranged. The government has also temporarily reduced the reserve requirement for imported refined fuel from 7% to 1% to enhance supply flexibility.

The minister affirmed that Thailand’s energy security remains intact, with oil reserves sufficient for about 107 days. Confirmed shipments are scheduled to continue arriving through May, ensuring adequate supply throughout the holiday period.

Authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely and may implement further measures, including stricter inspections of fuel stocks, increased refinery output, relaxed stockpiling regulations, and enhanced biofuel blending ratios.

Production at refineries is being supervised on a daily basis while fuel deliveries to distributors and smaller stations are being accelerated to minimise localised shortages.

Songkran, Thailand’s traditional New Year and largest water festival, is celebrated nationwide. This year, the Phra Pradaeng Songkran festival in Samut Prakan province will take place from April 24 to 26, featuring cultural activities rooted in the Mon community’s centuries-old traditions./.