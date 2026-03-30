World

Thailand rolls out measures to secure fuel supply for Songkran festival

The Energy Minister affirmed that Thailand’s energy security remains intact, with oil reserves sufficient for about 107 days.

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand has introduced a series of measures to ensure sufficient fuel supply during the upcoming Songkran festival, the country’s peak travel period, according to its Ministry of Energy.

Speaking on March 29, Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon announced six key measures aimed at maintaining supply stability during the festival.

Specifically, citizens can now monitor real-time fuel availability at service stations nationwide. This information is available through the "Fuel-Now" application or the Department of Energy Business website (https://fuel-now.doeb.go.th), helping commuters travel with confidence. To improve distribution and reduce congestion, the Thai government is supplying an additional 7 million litres of fuel daily to the wholesale market. Operators have also been instructed to increase reserves and deploy standby fuel trucks at high-demand locations.

Dedicated refuelling points for public transport vehicles have been set up in coordination with relevant agencies, while additional refined fuel imports have been arranged. The government has also temporarily reduced the reserve requirement for imported refined fuel from 7% to 1% to enhance supply flexibility.

The minister affirmed that Thailand’s energy security remains intact, with oil reserves sufficient for about 107 days. Confirmed shipments are scheduled to continue arriving through May, ensuring adequate supply throughout the holiday period.

Authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely and may implement further measures, including stricter inspections of fuel stocks, increased refinery output, relaxed stockpiling regulations, and enhanced biofuel blending ratios.

Production at refineries is being supervised on a daily basis while fuel deliveries to distributors and smaller stations are being accelerated to minimise localised shortages.

Songkran, Thailand’s traditional New Year and largest water festival, is celebrated nationwide. This year, the Phra Pradaeng Songkran festival in Samut Prakan province will take place from April 24 to 26, featuring cultural activities rooted in the Mon community’s centuries-old traditions./.

VNA
#Thailand #fuel supply #Songkran festival #oil reserves #Thai Ministry of Energy Thailand
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Visitors to a pagoda in Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Thailand tourism plans response to Middle East conflict

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is promoting Thailand as a safe destination and plans to suggest the establishment of a strategic operations unit to monitor flight capacity, load factors, oil prices and travel costs.

See more

A petrol station in Indonesia (Photo: VNA)

Energy security: Opportunity to shape new cooperation between Indonesia and Vietnam

Indonesia and Vietnam could further concretise energy cooperation based on respecting each other's domestic needs while building a common stance on regional and global energy issues, according to retired Lieut. Gen. Lumban Sianipar, former Indonesian Defence Attaché to Vietnam and now a senior lecturer at the Indonesian National Resilience Institute (LEMHANNAS).

A building collapses in Bangkok, Thailand, following the impact of the March 28, 2025 earthquake in Myanmar. (Photo: Kyodo/VNA)

Thai capital upgrades disaster response capacity

Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej said The BMA has significantly enhanced its urban search and rescue capabilities, integrating firefighters with emergency medical technicians to create hybrid units.

Smugglers disguise the sea cargo carried on a lorry travelling from Indonesia to Cambodia as dried fish skin. (Photo: National Parks Board)

Singapore seizes record haul of pangolin scales

The National Parks Board (NParks) confirmed that the scales originated from the species Manis javanica, commonly known as the Sunda pangolin, after conducting genetic analysis. This critically endangered species is native to South-east Asia, including Singapore.

UN warns of deepening food crisis in Myanmar

UN warns of deepening food crisis in Myanmar

The crisis is also striking Myanmar’s farmers as they prepare for monsoon crops. With fertiliser demand expected to rise over the next three months, fuel shortages and rising input costs are threatening to push production expenses to double last year’s levels.

Lao National Assembly has approved in-principle a railway project linking Thakhek township in Khammouane province of Laos and the Mu Gia border gate in Vietnam’s Quang Binh province (Photo: kpl.gov.la)

Laos pushes rail link with Vietnam

The project is seen as a strategic step to help transform Laos from a landlocked country into one better connected to regional and global markets via the East–West Economic Corridor.

Malaysia rolls out measures to reduce healthcare costs

Malaysia rolls out measures to reduce healthcare costs

A report by BMI, a market research firm under Fitch Solutions, indicates that the focus of this policy is to increase the share of domestically produced medical products and establish a legal framework that prioritises essential medicines, especially generic drugs and biosimilars.

An aerial photo shows heavy vehicles and machinery being operated to collect coal along the coast of Peunaga Cut Ujong, Meureubo district, Aceh, on January 9, 2026. (Photo: Antara)

Indonesia plans coal export tax from April

The planned levy comes as Indonesia faces mounting fiscal pressure from higher global oil prices, which are driving up energy subsidy costs and raising the risk of a wider budget deficit.

Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. (Photo: Kyodo/VNA)

ASEAN leaders to discuss oil, food and migrant labour

The Philippines holds the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2026 under the theme “Navigating our future, together,” with three key priorities: strengthening peace and security, enhancing economic connectivity, and empowering people.