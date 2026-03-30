Cambodia cuts import duties on EVs, electric stoves, solar-powered devices

Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodia has decided to reduce import duties on electric vehicles (EVs), electric stoves and solar-powered devices in an effort to mitigate the impact of rising global fuel prices caused by the Middle East conflict.
In a statement on March 29, the General Department of Customs and Excise said the Government has decided to cut import duties from 35% to zero% on passenger EV cars, electric stoves and toasters.
The Government decided to lower import duties from 35% to 7% on passenger plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), the statement added.
It cut import duties from 7% to zero % on the chargers of EV batteries, electric rice cookers and solar lamps, the statement said.
The new tariff rates will take effect from April 1, the statement said.
The latest measures came after fuel prices have skyrocketed since the onset of the Middle East conflict./.
Cambodia introduces energy-saving measures amid Middle East conflict
Despite these challenges, the government noted that Cambodia’s fuel and electricity supply remains stable, supporting economic activities and public service delivery, based on assessments conducted with the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Electricité du Cambodge (EDC), and fuel import companies.