Malaysia acts to ensure rice supply amid Middle East conflict

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Malaysian Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has outlined four key initiatives to address the impact of the ongoing heatwave and supply uncertainties stemming from conflicts in the Middle East.



The measures include adopting the dry direct seeding method for paddies, increasing the national rice buffer stock, conducting cloud seeding operations, and providing financial aid to affected farmers.



Chairman of the Muda Agricultural Development Authority Datuk Dr. Ismail Salleh previously reported that the prolonged drought and extreme heat could cause paddy yields to drop by up to 30%.



To ensure the national rice supply remains stable amidst global uncertainty, Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the Government will increase the national rice buffer stock by 100,000 tonnes, bringing the total to 300,000 tonnes, through Padiberas Nasional Bhd./.

VNA