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Singapore seizes record haul of pangolin scales

The National Parks Board (NParks) confirmed that the scales originated from the species Manis javanica, commonly known as the Sunda pangolin, after conducting genetic analysis. This critically endangered species is native to South-east Asia, including Singapore.

Smugglers disguise the sea cargo carried on a lorry travelling from Indonesia to Cambodia as dried fish skin. (Photo: National Parks Board)
Smugglers disguise the sea cargo carried on a lorry travelling from Indonesia to Cambodia as dried fish skin. (Photo: National Parks Board)

Singapore (VNA) - Authorities in Singapore have confiscated more than 830 kg of Asian pangolin scales transiting through the country, marking the largest seizure of its kind in the city-state to date.

Smugglers had disguised the sea cargo carried on a lorry travelling from Indonesia to Cambodia as dried fish skin. The cargo was intercepted by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers in Jurong on December 29, 2025, after detection systems and image analysts noticed anomalies. It is estimated to be from more than 2,200 of the animals.

The National Parks Board (NParks) confirmed that the scales originated from the species Manis javanica, commonly known as the Sunda pangolin, after conducting genetic analysis. This critically endangered species is native to South-east Asia, including Singapore.

Providing this update at the World Wildlife Day Regional Youth Symposium held at the BCA Academy in Braddell on March 28, Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan said the case is an example of the nation’s whole-of-government approach to detect and disrupt attempts to traffic wildlife.

To this end, he announced a compendium for the maritime shipping sector to identify wildlife trafficking. Targeted at carriers, shippers and freight forwarders, the compendium highlights common red flags, including discrepancies in documentation, cargo value, weight and appearance. There are also tools to identify trafficked species listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Under the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act, importing CITES-listed species into Singapore without a valid permit attracts a fine of up to 200,000 USD for each specimen, or up to eight years’ imprisonment, or both./.

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