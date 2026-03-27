Indonesia halts diesel imports to strengthen energy security

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia has sufficient stocks of diesel and remains safe from potential disruptions to global supplies, as the country stopped importing this fuel in early 2026, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia has said.



The minister was quoted by local media as saying on March 26 that the country has ceased diesel imports, noting that concerns over supply have been cleared.



He emphasised that the no-import policy was largely driven by the implementation of the refinery development master plan (RDMP), which significantly upgraded Indonesia's largest oil refinery in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan.



Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on January 12 inaugurated the expansion project, which boosted the refinery's processing capacity to 360 thousand barrels of oil per day. The facility is operated by state-run energy company Pertamina.



Lahadalia noted that the RDMP prompted the government to withhold permits for diesel imports, consequently compelling private gas station operators to source supplies from Pertamina.



However, the minister confirmed that Indonesia still relies on imports to meet 50% of its petrol needs, adding that the government has identified alternative countries, including Angola, Brazil, the US, and Russia, to obtain crude oil supply amid Middle East tensions.



Furthermore, imported LPG continues to account for about 70% of Indonesia's needs, he added, while assuring the public that national stocks remain adequate.



Against that backdrop, Lahadalia urged residents to remain calm and avoid panic buying over fears of an energy crisis. "Just exercise prudence in energy consumption," he told the public./.

VNA