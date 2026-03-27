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Thai population declines further as aging rate rises

Thailand's population fell by over 142,000 to about 65.8 million in 2025, according to the Department of Provincial Administration’s Central Registration Office.

People engage in a water fight to celebrate the Songkran festival in Thailand. (Illustrative photo: AFP/VNA)
People engage in a water fight to celebrate the Songkran festival in Thailand. (Illustrative photo: AFP/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand's population fell by over 142,000 to about 65.8 million in 2025, according to the Department of Provincial Administration’s Central Registration Office.

Women outnumber men in Thailand by nearly 1.5 million, while a rising share of the elderly shows accelerating aging trend. Bangkok remains the most populous area with 5,469,328 residents, while Ang Thong has the smallest population at 266,323.

Minister of Labour Treenuch Thienthong raised concerns about rising unemployment among the elderlt, noting that more than 20% of the population, or about 15 million, are aged 60 and above. Of these, 5.26 million senior citizens, or 37.2%, are still working, mainly because they remain healthy and need income. The elderly population is expected to grow remarkably in the coming years, potentially affecting the labour structure and overall economic growth.

Nearly half of Thailand’s elderly population earns insufficient income, she said, with 31.6% making 83-167 THB (2.53-5.08 USD) per day and 19.9% earning less than 83 THB daily. About 66.7% have no savings, forcing many to continue working.

In response, the Labour Ministry has instructed the Department of Skill Development to provide reskilling and upskilling courses for older workers, particularly in digital skills. The Department of Employment has also prepared nearly 2,000 suitable job openings for elderly workers, including positions such as sales staff, general workers, cleaners, security guards and administrative workers./.

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