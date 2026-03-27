Malaysia looks beyond Gulf for fuel supply amid energy concerns

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia is seeking to tap into the global investments of its national oil firm Petronas to secure alternative fuel supplies and stabilise the domestic market amid growing energy uncertainties.

Speaking on March 27, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the Southeast Asian nation is leveraging Petronas’s diversified international portfolio to ensure sufficient fuel supply and stable returns.

He noted that the company’s strong presence beyond the Gulf region, particularly in the Americas, provides Malaysia with greater flexibility in sourcing fuel and maintaining domestic supply.

For now, supplies are still sufficient until May, but Malaysia is seeking alternative options, said Anwar, highlighting that Petronas’s investments extend not only across Gulf countries but also to Brazil, Suriname and Canada.

According to the PM, the Malaysian Government is actively exploring ways to capitalise on this global network to safeguard national energy security while maintaining stable revenue streams.

Malaysia is also closely monitoring developments in the global energy market on a daily basis, as geopolitical tensions continue to affect supply chains. Anwar noted that while the country’s current position remains relatively manageable compared to several regional peers, vigilance is still required./.