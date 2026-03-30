World

Thailand's northern provinces face red alert over PM2.5

Data from the Department of Health showed that the PM2.5 situation was found red-level dust in Nan, Phayao, Lampang, Lamphun, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phrae, Mae Hong Son and Nakhon Phanom provinces.

Bangkok (VNA) – Nine northern provinces of Thailand have been placed on red alert due to dangerously high levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), with the highest concentration recorded at 198.3 micrograms per cubic metre in Li subdistrict, Li district, Lamphun province.

Data from the Department of Health showed that the PM2.5 situation was found red-level dust in Nan, Phayao, Lampang, Lamphun, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phrae, Mae Hong Son and Nakhon Phanom provinces.

Another 28 provinces in the North, Northeast, Central region, and West recorded orange-level dust.

As reported by Thailand's English news site The Nation, this was consistent with the situation regarding health impacts and self-protective behaviour from PM2.5 exposure between January 1 and March 28, which found that more than 55% of people had begun experiencing symptoms related to dust exposure.

Dr Amporn Benjaponpitak, Director-General of the Thai Department of Health, said PM2.5 levels are expected to remain above the standard continuously this week because of stagnant weather conditions and increased open burning in many areas. If people are exposed to high levels of dust over a prolonged period, it may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and chronic respiratory disease, and in the long term could lead to lung cancer./.

VNA
#Thailand's northern provinces #red alert over PM2.5 Thailand
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Illustrative Image (Photo: Bangkokpost)

Thailand extracts bio-calcium from fish waste

Researchers at Rajamangala University of Technology, Thanyaburi (Thailand) developed a method to extract calcium from discarded parts of blackchin tilapia, including heads, bones, scales and tails - materials typically treated as waste and a source of pollution.

Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Wildfires surge to 96 hotspots in Thailand

According to the provincial forest fire and haze prevention centre, satellite data from the Suomi NPP VIIRS system recorded the hotspots at 02:13. The fires were spread across multiple districts though firefighting teams have been working around the clock to contain the blazes.

See more

A building collapses in Bangkok, Thailand, following the impact of the March 28, 2025 earthquake in Myanmar. (Photo: Kyodo/VNA)

Thai capital upgrades disaster response capacity

Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej said The BMA has significantly enhanced its urban search and rescue capabilities, integrating firefighters with emergency medical technicians to create hybrid units.

Smugglers disguise the sea cargo carried on a lorry travelling from Indonesia to Cambodia as dried fish skin. (Photo: National Parks Board)

Singapore seizes record haul of pangolin scales

The National Parks Board (NParks) confirmed that the scales originated from the species Manis javanica, commonly known as the Sunda pangolin, after conducting genetic analysis. This critically endangered species is native to South-east Asia, including Singapore.

UN warns of deepening food crisis in Myanmar

UN warns of deepening food crisis in Myanmar

The crisis is also striking Myanmar’s farmers as they prepare for monsoon crops. With fertiliser demand expected to rise over the next three months, fuel shortages and rising input costs are threatening to push production expenses to double last year’s levels.

Lao National Assembly has approved in-principle a railway project linking Thakhek township in Khammouane province of Laos and the Mu Gia border gate in Vietnam’s Quang Binh province (Photo: kpl.gov.la)

Laos pushes rail link with Vietnam

The project is seen as a strategic step to help transform Laos from a landlocked country into one better connected to regional and global markets via the East–West Economic Corridor.

Malaysia rolls out measures to reduce healthcare costs

Malaysia rolls out measures to reduce healthcare costs

A report by BMI, a market research firm under Fitch Solutions, indicates that the focus of this policy is to increase the share of domestically produced medical products and establish a legal framework that prioritises essential medicines, especially generic drugs and biosimilars.

An aerial photo shows heavy vehicles and machinery being operated to collect coal along the coast of Peunaga Cut Ujong, Meureubo district, Aceh, on January 9, 2026. (Photo: Antara)

Indonesia plans coal export tax from April

The planned levy comes as Indonesia faces mounting fiscal pressure from higher global oil prices, which are driving up energy subsidy costs and raising the risk of a wider budget deficit.

Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. (Photo: Kyodo/VNA)

ASEAN leaders to discuss oil, food and migrant labour

The Philippines holds the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2026 under the theme “Navigating our future, together,” with three key priorities: strengthening peace and security, enhancing economic connectivity, and empowering people.

Spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of National Defence and Deputy Director-General of its Information Office Col. Jiang Bin. (Photo: VNA)

China, Vietnam bolster military cooperation

Colonel Jiang Bin, spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of National Defence and Deputy Director-General of its Information Office, described China-Vietnam ties as “profound”, noting the two countries are socialist neighbours working to build a China-Vietnam Community with a shared future of strategic significance. Military exchanges and collaboration have broadened in recent years, with new strides in high-level visits, joint training and border defence cooperation, he added.