Thailand's northern provinces face red alert over PM2.5

Bangkok (VNA) – Nine northern provinces of Thailand have been placed on red alert due to dangerously high levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), with the highest concentration recorded at 198.3 micrograms per cubic metre in Li subdistrict, Li district, Lamphun province.



Data from the Department of Health showed that the PM2.5 situation was found red-level dust in Nan, Phayao, Lampang, Lamphun, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phrae, Mae Hong Son and Nakhon Phanom provinces.



Another 28 provinces in the North, Northeast, Central region, and West recorded orange-level dust.



As reported by Thailand's English news site The Nation, this was consistent with the situation regarding health impacts and self-protective behaviour from PM2.5 exposure between January 1 and March 28, which found that more than 55% of people had begun experiencing symptoms related to dust exposure.



Dr Amporn Benjaponpitak, Director-General of the Thai Department of Health, said PM2.5 levels are expected to remain above the standard continuously this week because of stagnant weather conditions and increased open burning in many areas. If people are exposed to high levels of dust over a prolonged period, it may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and chronic respiratory disease, and in the long term could lead to lung cancer./.

VNA