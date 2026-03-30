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Indonesia bans children under 16 from digital platforms

With the move, Indonesia became the first country in Southeast Asia to ban children from having accounts on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, Bigo Live and Roblox.

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia has introduced a ban for children under the age of 16 from access to digital platforms that could expose them to pornography, cyberbullying, online scams and addiction.

With the move, Indonesia became the first country in Southeast Asia to ban children from having accounts on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, Bigo Live and Roblox.

This regulation would apply to around 70 million children in Indonesia, a country with a population of about 280 million. The restrictions would be imposed gradually, until all platforms comply with the measure.

Google-owned YouTube said it supports the Indonesian Government's effort to create an effective and risk-based framework that addresses online harms while preserving access to information and digital opportunity./.

VNA
#Indonesian Government #digital platforms #Indonesia #children under 16 #online scams Indonesia
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