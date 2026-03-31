Indonesia cuts free meal budget as petrol prices soar

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia is looking to save up to 40 trillion IDR (2.3 billion USD) by cutting back on its free meal programme, in the first austerity measure taken in response to price pressures from the Middle East conflict.



The meals, primarily intended for schoolchildren across the country, will be distributed for five days a week instead of six, starting on March 31, said deputy head of the National Nutrition Agency Nanik Sudaryati Deyang.



But recipients in remote areas or areas with high rates of stunting will see meals delivered for six days a week, said agency head Dadan Hindayana.



The initiative has served 61 million people, according to the agency. Children and toddlers, as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women, are the main recipients.



Prasetyo Hadi, spokesperson for President Prabowo Subianto, previously said the country was seeking to set aside 80 trillion IDR as the Government looks to shield its economy from the Middle East fallout, without disclosing further details./.

VNA