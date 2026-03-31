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Philippines considers carpooling policy amid energy emergency

Under the draft proposal, the model will operate on a point-to-point (P2P) basis, meaning vehicles may only pick up and drop off passengers at designated locations.

Hanoi (VNA) – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) in the Philippines is set to release a memorandum circular next week for the proposed carpooling initiative in Metro Manila amid rising fuel prices.

In a press briefing on March 30, MMDA Chairperson Romando Artes said the initiative aims to ease the “strain” on the country’s public transportation sector as an increasing number of Filipinos opt to commute instead of using their own vehicles given the high price of fuel.

Under the draft proposal, the model will operate on a point-to-point (P2P) basis, meaning vehicles may only pick up and drop off passengers at designated locations. Artes stressed that carpool vehicles will not be allowed to function as regular passenger transport services in order to avoid competition with franchised public transport modes such as jeepneys and buses.

The proposed regulations would limit carpool vehicles to one trip in the morning and one in the afternoon, with fares required to comply with guidelines issued by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB). The measure aims to ensure convenient services while preventing excessive charges for commuters.

The LTFRB is currently considering issuing special permits for carpool vehicles to minimise impacts on existing public transport routes. A requirement limiting participation to vehicles less than five years old may also be adjusted following stakeholder consultations.

To prevent unnecessary inspections by enforcement authorities, qualified vehicles are expected to receive QR codes certifying compliance with safety standards, helping avoid wrongful penalties and inconvenience for passengers.

Relevant agencies are continuing discussions to finalise policy details and operational requirements before the scheme is officially introduced./.

VNA
#carpooling #public transportation #Metropolitan Manila Development Authority #Philippines #fuel prices Philippines
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