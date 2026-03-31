Singapore leverages technology to enhance elderly healthcare

Singapore (VNA) – Singapore is ramping up the use of advanced technologies to improve elderly healthcare through a 37.9 million SGD (over 29 million USD) programme aimed at promoting healthy ageing and strengthening the efficiency of its healthcare system.

The initiative, known as Future Health Technologies 2 (FHT2), was launched on March 28 with support from the National Research Foundation Singapore (NRF). It focuses on translating cutting-edge research into practical healthcare solutions by 2030.

Under the programme, a range of innovative technologies is being developed. Notably, artificial intelligence (AI) tools capable of predicting fracture risks within seconds and wearable sensors to assess fall risks are expected to help address musculoskeletal health and mobility - one of the programme’s three key pillars.

Researchers are also utilising “bone organoids,” lab-grown tissue derived from stem cells, to forecast patients’ responses to drugs and improve prevention strategies for high-risk groups.

NRF Chief Executive Officer John Lim said at the launched that beyond physical health, FHT2 targets mental and cognitive well-being by developing platforms that integrate large language models, behavioural science, and real-world data to deliver personalised interventions, particularly for young people coping with stress, anxiety, and depression. The third focus area is rehabilitation, including the use of technology to support upper limb recovery for stroke patients.

FHT2 builds on the first phase of the initiative launched in 2020, which produced tools for early dementia detection and digital applications supporting healthy lifestyles. According to co-director of the FHT2 programme Assistant Professor Bryan Tan, the new phase aims to accelerate the adoption of promising technologies into clinical practice, enabling patients to benefit directly from scientific advances.

The programme is expected to help shift Singapore’s healthcare system towards a more preventive, community-based approach amid its rapidly ageing population./.