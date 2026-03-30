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Cambodian legislature approves law on combating online scams

Organisers of online scam operations will face between 15 - 30 years in prison, or life imprisonment, if their activities lead to one or more deaths. Ringleaders of online scam centres will face between 5 - 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 1 billion KHR (250,000 USD). The penalties will increase to between 10 - 20 years in jail and a fine of up to 2 billion KHR if their operations involve violence, torture, illegal confinement, human trafficking, or forced labour.

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly of Cambodia on March 30 passed a draft law on combating online scams, which provides penalties of up to 30 years or life imprisonment for scam ringleaders.

The draft law received unanimous support, with all 112 lawmakers voting in favour.

According to the draft law, organisers of online scam operations will face between 15 - 30 years in prison, or life imprisonment, if their activities lead to one or more deaths. Ringleaders of online scam centres will face between 5 - 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 1 billion KHR (250,000 USD). The penalties will increase to between 10 - 20 years in jail and a fine of up to 2 billion KHR if their operations involve violence, torture, illegal confinement, human trafficking, or forced labour.

Online scammers will face between 2 - 5 years in prison and a fine of up to 500 million KHR.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Koeut Rith said Cambodia was among the regional countries exploited by criminals to operate online scams.

This type of crime has not only seriously affected public security and order but also damaged Cambodia's reputation and image on the international stage, he was quoted by Xinhua News Agency as saying.

Koeut Rith added that the law would enhance the effectiveness of efforts to combat online scams, contributing to safeguarding security and public order as well as strengthening cooperation in this field.

The draft law will be submitted to the Senate for final review before being forwarded to King Norodom Sihamoni for promulgation.

Cambodian Interior Minister Sar Sokha said in February that Cambodia had deported more than 30,000 suspected foreign scammers, while over 210,000 others had voluntarily left the country following intensified operations against online scams since June 2025./.

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