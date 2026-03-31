Thailand considers shortening visa-free stay amid security concerns

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai authorities are considering reducing the visa-free stay period for foreign visitors as part of efforts to curb transnational crime, illegal labour and potential terrorism risks, a move that could reshape the country’s tourism policy.

Thai security agencies are tightening safeguards across multiple fronts, including proposals to shorten visa-exempt stays currently granted to tourists.

According to Thai authorities, the country is facing overlapping threats from transnational crimes, including online scams, fraud, illegal immigration, money laundering, human trafficking, narcotics offences and terrorism.

After the new government formally takes office following Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s policy address to parliament, one urgent proposal expected to reach the cabinet is a Foreign Ministry plan to revise the 60-day visa-free scheme introduced under former PM Srettha Thavisin to boost tourism.

A visa policy subcommittee under the ministry has argued that a 60-day stay is excessively long and creates loopholes for individuals seeking to reside or work illegally in Thailand. Officials believe a 30-day stay is sufficient for most tourists.

The ministry is therefore expected to propose reducing visa-free stays for eligible foreign nationals from 60 days to 30 days, while still allowing visitors to apply for a 30-day extension.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the measure would apply equally to all nationalities and forms part of efforts to combat online scam networks, whose members have allegedly exploited long visa-free stays to enter Thailand before moving on to neighbouring countries.

Security agencies have reported difficulties under the current policy, including challenges verifying visitors’ backgrounds or accurately tracking their residences. Authorities said suspects often become difficult to trace after committing offences.

Under standard regulations, tourists may stay 30 days and extend for another 30 days, totalling 60 days. However, the visa-exemption programme allows a 60-day stay with a further 30-day extension, enabling visitors to remain for up to 90 days, a duration officials say is not beneficial for Thailand.

Since the Middle East conflict began, Thai authorities have introduced stricter background checks for travellers from the region, although airspace closures have significantly limited arrivals.

Some Middle Eastern visitors already in Thailand have been unable to return home due to the instability. After their permits expired, some travelled to neighbouring Southeast Asian countries before re-entering Thailand to seek new 90-day extensions.

Authorities warned that overstaying visas results in immediate blacklisting if detected. Individuals overstaying for less than one year face a five-year re-entry ban, while those overstaying for more than one year may be barred for ten years./.