Thai PM submits cabinet lineup for royal approval

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has submitted his new cabinet for royal endorsement after completing vetting procedures, with the government aiming to present its policy statement to parliament before the Songkran holiday in mid-April.



Speaking at the Government House, Anutin said the cabinet is expected to comprise 36 positions, including the PM. He stressed that the transition will be seamless, with several incumbent ministers likely to retain key roles to ensure continuity.



A policy statement is tentatively scheduled for presentation in parliament between April 7–9 though the exact date depends on the completion of royal procedures and the swearing-in of ministers. The document, reportedly around 30 pages in length, will centre on an economic stimulus strategy branded “Thailand 10 Plus”.



The programme outlines four principal pillars: inclusive growth, enhanced national competitiveness, economic stimulus and debt management, and industrial development aimed at income generation. It also incorporates contingency planning across four major risk areas, including natural disasters, economic instability, national security and social challenges.



Meanwhile, President of the Constitutional Court Nakharin Mektrairat addressed questions regarding the vetting of ministerial candidates, particularly the increasing emphasis on ethical standards./.

VNA