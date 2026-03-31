World

Myanmar’s Parliament elects two Vice Presidents

Min Aung Hlaing was elected Vice President by the Pyithu Hluttaw with a majority of votes, while Nan Ni Ni Aye was elected by the Amyotha Hluttaw.

Min Aung Hlaing is elected Vice President by the Pyithu Hluttaw with a majority of votes. (Photo: thestar.com)
Min Aung Hlaing is elected Vice President by the Pyithu Hluttaw with a majority of votes. (Photo: thestar.com)

Hanoi (VNA) - Elected representatives from Myanmar's Pyithu Hluttaw (Lower House) and Amyotha Hluttaw (Upper House) on March 31 elected a Vice President each from among their respective candidates.

Accordingly, Min Aung Hlaing was elected Vice President by the Pyithu Hluttaw with a majority of votes, while Nan Ni Ni Aye was elected by the Amyotha Hluttaw.

In the Pyithu Hluttaw vote, Min Aung Hlaing secured 247 votes, defeating Kyaw Swe, who received 10 votes. In the Amyotha Hluttaw vote, Nan Ni Ni Aye won with 117 votes, defeating Manam Tu Ja, who received 38 votes.

According to the election procedures, the group of military representatives from both Houses will elect a third Vice President.

After that, all members of Parliament will vote to elect the President from among the three Vice Presidents. The voting is expected to take place later this week./.


VNA
#Myanmar #Vice Presidents Myanmar
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Myanmar elects new Upper House Speaker

Myanmar elects new Upper House Speaker

The Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) won a majority of seats in the Union Parliament in the general election completed earlier this year, according to official results released by the Union Election Commission.

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow (right) welcomes Myanmar Minister of Foreign Affairs Than Swe to the Trisana Hotel in Phuket for informal talks to discuss a pathway to peace after Myanmar’s election. (Photo: Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Thailand ready to support Myanmar after election

Thailand’s policy is to gradually engage with Myanmar as a frontline country directly affected by developments along their shared border. Its key objective is to help Myanmar return to the ASEAN fold, while Myanmar must also respond to the bloc’s concerns.

See more

Skyscrapers are seen shrouded by polluted air in Jakarta (Photo: AFP)

Air quality in Indonesia’s capital worsens sharply

The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 127, with PM2.5 concentration reaching 46 micrograms per cubic metre. This pollution level poses potential health risks to people, sensitive animal groups and may also negatively affect plants.

Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Thai PM submits cabinet lineup for royal approval

Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul said the cabinet is expected to comprise 36 positions, including the PM, and that the transition will be seamless, with several incumbent ministers likely to retain key roles to ensure continuity.

Singaporean Health Minister Ong Ye Kung touring exhibition booths at the NHG Health Musculoskeletal Day at Woodlands Hospital on March 28. (Photo: straitstimes.com)

Singapore leverages technology to enhance elderly healthcare

The initiative, known as Future Health Technologies 2 (FHT2), was launched on March 28 with support from the National Research Foundation Singapore (NRF). It focuses on translating cutting-edge research into practical healthcare solutions by 2030.

Cambodian legislature approves law on combating online scams

Cambodian legislature approves law on combating online scams

Organisers of online scam operations will face between 15 - 30 years in prison, or life imprisonment, if their activities lead to one or more deaths. Ringleaders of online scam centres will face between 5 - 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 1 billion KHR (250,000 USD). The penalties will increase to between 10 - 20 years in jail and a fine of up to 2 billion KHR if their operations involve violence, torture, illegal confinement, human trafficking, or forced labour.

Ahmed Albayrak, Research Associate at the Indo-Pacific Development Centre under Australia’s Lowy Institute (Photo published by VNA)

Expert urges integrated approach to energy security

An expert at the Indo-Pacific Development Centre under Australia’s Lowy Institute said focus should be placed on upgrading transmission systems, expanding energy storage, developing flexible gas capacity and promoting demand response, rather than setting additional capacity targets.

A petrol station in Indonesia (Photo: VNA)

Energy security: Opportunity to shape new cooperation between Indonesia and Vietnam

Indonesia and Vietnam could further concretise energy cooperation based on respecting each other's domestic needs while building a common stance on regional and global energy issues, according to retired Lieut. Gen. Lumban Sianipar, former Indonesian Defence Attaché to Vietnam and now a senior lecturer at the Indonesian National Resilience Institute (LEMHANNAS).