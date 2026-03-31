Myanmar’s Parliament elects two Vice Presidents

Hanoi (VNA) - Elected representatives from Myanmar's Pyithu Hluttaw (Lower House) and Amyotha Hluttaw (Upper House) on March 31 elected a Vice President each from among their respective candidates.



Accordingly, Min Aung Hlaing was elected Vice President by the Pyithu Hluttaw with a majority of votes, while Nan Ni Ni Aye was elected by the Amyotha Hluttaw.



In the Pyithu Hluttaw vote, Min Aung Hlaing secured 247 votes, defeating Kyaw Swe, who received 10 votes. In the Amyotha Hluttaw vote, Nan Ni Ni Aye won with 117 votes, defeating Manam Tu Ja, who received 38 votes.



According to the election procedures, the group of military representatives from both Houses will elect a third Vice President.



After that, all members of Parliament will vote to elect the President from among the three Vice Presidents. The voting is expected to take place later this week./.







VNA