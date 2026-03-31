Thai King endorses PM Anutin Charnvirakul's new cabinet

Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand’s Royal Gazette on March 31 reported that King Maha Vajiralongkorn had approved a new cabinet submitted by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Bhumjaithai party's members and its loyalists hold 32 Cabinet positions, including the economic and defence portfolios, with several ministers from Anutin’s first short-lived term being re-appointed.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow retained his position as Thailand’s top diplomat, as will the ministers of finance and commerce – all three of whom were also made deputy prime ministers.

The Cabinet posts, mostly reserved for members of PM Anutin’s Bhumjaithai party, include six deputy prime minister positions – one of which was given to Associate Professor Yodchanan Wongsawat, the top candidate of Thaksin’s Pheu Thai party in the general election in February. Associate Prof Yodchanan, a biomedical engineering professor, was also made minister for higher education, science, research and information.

Pheu Thai was allotted nine minister jobs, including agriculture, labour, education and social development.

Without an outright majority, Bhumjaithai allied with the third-placed Pheu Thai of ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra, who is serving a one-year prison sentence for corruption.

The new government is expected to offer its policy positions before Parliament next week, according to local media./.