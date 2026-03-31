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Indonesia, Japan agree to boost economic, security cooperation

The Japanese PM said her country will support Indonesia in developing human resources in artificial intelligence (AI) and strengthening maritime security capabilities.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (left) and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at their meeting in Tokyo on March 31, 2026 (Photo: Kyodo/VNA)
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (left) and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at their meeting in Tokyo on March 31, 2026 (Photo: Kyodo/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi agreed on March 31 to strengthen concrete cooperation in economic and security fields to reinforce the two countries’ strategic partnership.

The meeting in Tokyo marked the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Takaichi took office in October last year, reflecting a new step forward in the long-standing friendship between Japan and Indonesia.

Speaking at a joint press conference after the talks, the Japanese PM said her country will support Indonesia in developing human resources in artificial intelligence (AI) and strengthening maritime security capabilities. Tokyo considers cooperation with Jakarta as essential for realising the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.
In recent years, the two sides have stepped up defence cooperation through Japan’s Official Security Assistance (OSA) framework, including the provision of military equipment and joint exercises.

Amid increasingly complex geopolitical developments, the two leaders also expressed deep concern over conflicts in the Middle East. Rising crude oil prices and potential risks to energy supply chains have become shared concerns, as Japan relies on the Middle East for more than 90% of its crude oil imports while Indonesia depends on the region for around 20 to 25% of its oil procurement.

President Subianto stressed that the two countries should "walk together" in the current international situation. He also showed his eagerness to contribute to "deescalation".

On the same day, Indonesia’s Presidential Office announced that the two countries had signed at least 10 memoranda of understanding and strategic cooperation agreements at the Indonesia – Japan Business Forum in Tokyo.

The deals cover a wide range of areas including energy, investment, technology and financial services. Notable projects include a methanol production project using CO₂ emissions in Bontang, East Kalimantan; upstream oil and gas cooperation projects in Indonesia and across Southeast Asia; financial initiatives supporting the gold ecosystem and financial inclusion; and stronger investment connectivity between the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) and Danantara, Indonesia’s sovereign investment management company.

Indonesian Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya said the total value of commitments amounts to about 380 trillion IDR (20 billion USD) as part of broader bilateral cooperation. The figure highlights Indonesia’s growing attractiveness as a destination for global capital and investors’ confidence in the country’s long-term growth prospects.

President Subianto’s visit to Japan from March 29 to 31 takes place as Asian countries seek solutions to ensure energy security amid potential supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East./.

VNA
#Indonesia-Japan relations #Indonesian President #Prabowo Subianto #Japanese Prime Minister #Sanae Takaichi Indonesia Japan
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