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Philippines’ fertility rate falls to record low

The figure marks a sharp fall from 4.1 children per woman recorded in 1993, underscoring significant demographic shifts in the Southeast Asian nation. The decline is more pronounced in urban areas, where fertility stands at 1.5, compared to 2.0 in rural regions.

Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines’ total fertility rate (TFR) has dropped to a historic low of 1.7 children per woman, reflecting a sustained long-term decline, according to data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The figure marks a sharp fall from 4.1 children per woman recorded in 1993, underscoring significant demographic shifts in the Southeast Asian nation. The decline is more pronounced in urban areas, where fertility stands at 1.5, compared to 2.0 in rural regions.

The data come from the 2025 National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), the 13th nationwide survey conducted since 1968. The survey interviewed nearly 30,000 women aged 15–49, offering a comprehensive snapshot of population trends and development indicators.

The report highlights a strong link between fertility rates and socio-economic conditions. Women in the poorest group have an average of 2.8 children, while those in the wealthiest group have just 1.1.

Similarly, fertility rates are significantly higher among women with lower educational attainment compared to those with higher education.

Teenage pregnancy has also declined to its lowest level on record. Only 4.8% of women aged 15–19 have begun childbearing, down markedly from a peak of 10.1% in 2013. However, the rate remains higher in rural areas (5.8%) than in urban centres (4.2%).

Meanwhile, maternal and child health indicators continue to improve. The proportion of births taking place at healthcare facilities rose to 93.7% in 2025, while 93.6% of deliveries were attended by skilled health personnel. Under-five mortality declined to 22 deaths per 1,000 live births.

According to the NDHS, the findings will support policymakers and relevant agencies in assessing and refining programmes aimed at improving living standards and promoting sustainable development in the Philippines./.

VNA
#Philippines #fertility rate #Philippine Statistics Authority Philippines
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