World

Air quality in Indonesia’s capital worsens sharply

The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 127, with PM2.5 concentration reaching 46 micrograms per cubic metre. This pollution level poses potential health risks to people, sensitive animal groups and may also negatively affect plants.

Jakarta (VNA) – Air quality in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta dropped to a “poor” level on the morning of March 31 as residents resumed normal activities and traffic returned to its usual pace following the long Eid al-Fitr holiday, according to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Indonesia.

Data from the IQAir air-quality monitoring application at 6:30 a.m. showed that Jakarta ranked 10th among the cities with the worst air quality in the world.

The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 127, with PM2.5 concentration reaching 46 micrograms per cubic metre. This pollution level poses potential health risks to people, sensitive animal groups and may also negatively affect plants.

Health experts have advised residents to take precautions, including wearing masks when engaging in outdoor activities.

The main cause of the temporary decline in air quality was severe traffic congestion on the first working day after the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

On Jalan Basuki Rachmat, a key arterial road in East Jakarta leading toward South Jakarta, hundreds of private cars and motorbikes were seen lining up in heavy traffic early in the morning.

Congestion worsened due to a surge of vehicles travelling from the satellite city of Bekasi toward major office complexes in Tebet and Mega Kuningan, a common commuting route for workers living in suburban areas.

At the same time, New Delhi (India) ranked as the world’s most polluted city with an AQI of 198, followed by Chiang Mai (Thailand) with 190, Kinshasa (DR Congo) with 177, Kathmandu (Nepal) with 166, and Tashkent (Uzbekistan) with 163.

To manage air pollution, the Jakarta Environment Agency (DLH) is currently operating an integrated air-quality monitoring platform that collects real-time data from 31 monitoring stations across the metropolitan area, combined with data from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) and international organisations./.

VNA
#Indonesia #air quality in Jakarta #Jakarta #Eid al-Fitr holiday #air pollution #Jakarta Environment Agency Indonesia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Thai PM submits cabinet lineup for royal approval

Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul said the cabinet is expected to comprise 36 positions, including the PM, and that the transition will be seamless, with several incumbent ministers likely to retain key roles to ensure continuity.

Singaporean Health Minister Ong Ye Kung touring exhibition booths at the NHG Health Musculoskeletal Day at Woodlands Hospital on March 28. (Photo: straitstimes.com)

Singapore leverages technology to enhance elderly healthcare

The initiative, known as Future Health Technologies 2 (FHT2), was launched on March 28 with support from the National Research Foundation Singapore (NRF). It focuses on translating cutting-edge research into practical healthcare solutions by 2030.

Cambodian legislature approves law on combating online scams

Cambodian legislature approves law on combating online scams

Organisers of online scam operations will face between 15 - 30 years in prison, or life imprisonment, if their activities lead to one or more deaths. Ringleaders of online scam centres will face between 5 - 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 1 billion KHR (250,000 USD). The penalties will increase to between 10 - 20 years in jail and a fine of up to 2 billion KHR if their operations involve violence, torture, illegal confinement, human trafficking, or forced labour.

Ahmed Albayrak, Research Associate at the Indo-Pacific Development Centre under Australia’s Lowy Institute (Photo published by VNA)

Expert urges integrated approach to energy security

An expert at the Indo-Pacific Development Centre under Australia’s Lowy Institute said focus should be placed on upgrading transmission systems, expanding energy storage, developing flexible gas capacity and promoting demand response, rather than setting additional capacity targets.

A petrol station in Indonesia (Photo: VNA)

Energy security: Opportunity to shape new cooperation between Indonesia and Vietnam

Indonesia and Vietnam could further concretise energy cooperation based on respecting each other's domestic needs while building a common stance on regional and global energy issues, according to retired Lieut. Gen. Lumban Sianipar, former Indonesian Defence Attaché to Vietnam and now a senior lecturer at the Indonesian National Resilience Institute (LEMHANNAS).

A building collapses in Bangkok, Thailand, following the impact of the March 28, 2025 earthquake in Myanmar. (Photo: Kyodo/VNA)

Thai capital upgrades disaster response capacity

Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej said The BMA has significantly enhanced its urban search and rescue capabilities, integrating firefighters with emergency medical technicians to create hybrid units.

Smugglers disguise the sea cargo carried on a lorry travelling from Indonesia to Cambodia as dried fish skin. (Photo: National Parks Board)

Singapore seizes record haul of pangolin scales

The National Parks Board (NParks) confirmed that the scales originated from the species Manis javanica, commonly known as the Sunda pangolin, after conducting genetic analysis. This critically endangered species is native to South-east Asia, including Singapore.

UN warns of deepening food crisis in Myanmar

UN warns of deepening food crisis in Myanmar

The crisis is also striking Myanmar’s farmers as they prepare for monsoon crops. With fertiliser demand expected to rise over the next three months, fuel shortages and rising input costs are threatening to push production expenses to double last year’s levels.

Lao National Assembly has approved in-principle a railway project linking Thakhek township in Khammouane province of Laos and the Mu Gia border gate in Vietnam’s Quang Binh province (Photo: kpl.gov.la)

Laos pushes rail link with Vietnam

The project is seen as a strategic step to help transform Laos from a landlocked country into one better connected to regional and global markets via the East–West Economic Corridor.

Malaysia rolls out measures to reduce healthcare costs

Malaysia rolls out measures to reduce healthcare costs

A report by BMI, a market research firm under Fitch Solutions, indicates that the focus of this policy is to increase the share of domestically produced medical products and establish a legal framework that prioritises essential medicines, especially generic drugs and biosimilars.