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Cambodia reports child infected with H5N1 avian influenza

According to a press release issued by the ministry, the child tested positive for the H5N1 bird flu virus on March 29, after laboratory testing conducted by the National Institute of Public Health. The patient lives in Thnob Thmei village, Beng commune, Banteay Ampil district. Authorities reported that chickens and ducks in the village had been sick and dying prior to the case being detected.

Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia’s Ministry of Health on March 31 confirmed that a three-year-old boy in Banteay Ampil district of Oddar Meanchey province had been infected with the H5N1 avian influenza virus.

According to a press release issued by the ministry, the child tested positive for the H5N1 bird flu virus on March 29, after laboratory testing conducted by the National Institute of Public Health. The patient lives in Thnob Thmei village, Beng commune, Banteay Ampil district. Authorities reported that chickens and ducks in the village had been sick and dying prior to the case being detected.

The child is currently being isolated in hospital and receiving close medical care from health professionals.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the family raises chickens and ducks at home, some of which had fallen ill and died. The child was reported to have played around areas where the dead poultry were found.

National and sub-national rapid response teams from the ministry are now working closely with the provincial agriculture department and local authorities to conduct an active investigation into the outbreak. The teams are tracing the source of infection among both animals and humans, identifying suspected cases and close contacts to prevent further community transmissions.

Health authorities have also distributed Tamiflu, to individuals who had close contact with the patient. Public health education campaigns are also being carried out in the affected village./.

VNA
#Cambodia #avian influenza #H5N1 Cambodia
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