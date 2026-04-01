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Singapore tightens controls on app downloads for those below 18

According to new regulations from the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), app distribution platforms must screen and restrict users under 18 from accessing apps with sensitive content such as dating services or sexual material.

Singapore (VNA) – From April 1, app stores offering services in Singapore will be required to implement age assurance measures to prevent users under 18 from downloading inappropriate apps.

According to new regulations from the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), app distribution platforms must screen and restrict users under 18 from accessing apps with sensitive content such as dating services or sexual material. To fulfil this requirement, app stores can use various age verification methods, including checking government-issued identification, facial analysis to estimate age, or assessing online usage behaviour, as part of the IMDA’s Code of Practice on Online Safety for App Distribution Services.

The regulations apply to major platforms such as Apple, Google, Huawei, Samsung, and Microsoft.

Google began rolling out age assurance measures in October last year, using machine learning technology to analyse search terms and online viewing content to estimate account holders’ ages. These measures will be fully implemented for all users in Singapore by March 31, a company representative said.

Meanwhile, Samsung started implementing age assurance measures on March 27, requiring users to link a credit card to their accounts on the Galaxy Store to complete the verification process. Once verification is completed, users can unlink the card. Similarly, Huawei will require users to link a credit card when using AppGallery from April 1, as this is currently the only available age verification method.

For Apple, the verification methods applied in Singapore are expected to be similar to those used in the Republic of Korea and the UK, including linking credit cards to accounts or scanning government-issued identification documents.

For Microsoft, users downloading apps or games rated 18+ from the Microsoft Store or Xbox will be required to complete a one-time verification via the Singpass e-identity system, upload an image of a government-issued identification document such as an NRIC (National Registration Identity Card) or passport, or take a photo of their face for age estimation./.

VNA
#Singapore #dating services #age verification methods #Infocomm Media Development Authority Singapore
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