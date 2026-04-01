Indonesia summons Meta, Google over violations of child protection rules

Hanoi (VNA) - The Indonesian Government on March 30 summoned representatives of Meta and Google, which operate platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and YouTube, for failing to comply with new regulations aimed at strengthening child protection on digital platforms.



Speaking to the press, Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs Meutya Hafid said the move forms part of administrative sanctions under current regulations. According to her, the two tech giants violated Ministerial Regulation No. 9/2026 issued by the ministry, which classifies certain digital platforms as high-risk and requires the implementation of access restrictions for children.



The move follows the implementation of the 2025 government regulation on electronic system governance for child protection and its accompanying rules, which took effect on March 28.



Meutya emphasised that the government will prioritise cooperation with digital platforms that adhere to national regulations and demonstrate commitment to safeguarding children online.



According to a survey by the Indonesian Internet Service Providers Association, the country’s Internet penetration rate reached 80.66% in 2025. Of this, users from Generation Z (aged 13–28) accounted for as much as 87.8%. Indonesia currently has around 70 million children under the age of 16./.







VNA