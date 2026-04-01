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Cambodia monitors new SARS-CoV-2 variant

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified the BA.3.2 as a ‘variant under monitoring’.

Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia’s Department of Communicable Disease Control (CDC) is monitoring a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus known as BA.3.2, or the “Cicada” variant, which has already been detected in the US, the UK, and Japan.

Although it shows no indication of causing serious outbreaks or major public health impacts, the CDC is intensifying surveillance and preparing response measures in case the strain enters the community.

Public health expert Dr Quach Mengly said there is no need for alarm. He said Cambodia’s high vaccination rates and current summer season reduce the likelihood of widespread transmission. The symptoms are similar to previous strains, including cough, fever, and headache, he said, advising citizens to keep following standard hygiene practices.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has stepped up quarantine and infection prevention measures at Techo International Airport. During an inspection on March 28, Minister of Health Chheang Ra emphasised the importance of proactive discipline at entry points.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified the BA.3.2 as a ‘variant under monitoring’./.

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