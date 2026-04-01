Indonesia accelerates green growth drive

Jakarta (VNA) - Amid a global shift toward green transition, Indonesia is stepping up efforts to build a green economy by refining its policy framework, expanding international cooperation, and attracting investment, with a view to achieving long-term sustainable development.

President Prabowo Subianto’s environmental mandate is clear: initiate large-scale reforestation, empower local communities through high-quality green jobs, and accelerate energy transition. To execute this vision, the Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas) has integrated these priorities into the National Medium-Term Development Plan 2025–2028 (RPJMN).

This transformation is rooted in accountability represented by Bappenas’ effort in developing rigorous metrics, such as the Green Economy Index and specific land, air, and sea quality indicators, to ensure progress is measurable and credible.

However, balancing rapid economic growth with sustainability remains challenging. In response to this "triple planetary crisis" and global volatility, Bappenas has thus recently developed the Green Economy Grand Design for Indonesia 2045.

The financial scale of this transition is significant. Indonesia faces an annual investment gap of 458.2 trillion IDR (27.13 billion USD) out of a required 794.6 trillion IDR.

Moving forward, the Indonesian green economy needs to be centred on an approach that is innovative and competitive. This includes strategic arenas such as waste-to-product and waste-to-electricity, blue carbon development, and the electrification of logistics.

A robust framework for the green economy can be a new chapter for governance in Indonesia, one where green growth is a silver lining and point of collaboration between government ministries as well as the regional government. Maintaining governance is key to enhancing the credibility and integrity of relevant initiatives.

The private sector's participation needs to be supported by convening a diverse network of experts to deepen knowledge transfer and exchange on the green economy./.