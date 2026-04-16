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Chinese media highlight top Vietnamese leader’s activities in China

Major outlets including China Central Television, Xinhua News Agency, People's Daily and China Daily on April 15 prominently reported on the high-level engagements, highlighting their significance for bilateral relations.

The China Daily reports on the activities of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam and his spouse in China. (Photo published by VNA)
The China Daily reports on the activities of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam and his spouse in China. (Photo published by VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – Chinese mainstream media have given extensive and positive coverage to the talks and meetings between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam and Chinese leaders during his ongoing state visit to the neighbouring country.

Major outlets including China Central Television, Xinhua News Agency, People's Daily and China Daily on April 15 prominently reported on the high-level engagements, highlighting their significance for bilateral relations.

The Xinhua News Agency reported that during talks with the Vietnamese leader, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping expressed confidence that under the leadership of the CPV, Vietnam will steadfastly pursue its socialist path.

He reaffirmed that regardless of international developments, China consistently views Vietnam as a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy and stands ready to advance high-quality comprehensive strategic cooperation guided by the “six major orientations”.

vnanet-potal-truyen-thong-trung-quoc-dua-tin-dam-net-ve-cac-hoat-dong-cua-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-to-lam-870377116-7-0-49.jpg
The coverage by Xinhua News Agency on the activities of eneral Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam and his spouse in China.
﻿(Photo: VNA)

According to China Daily, Xi stressed the need for both sides to fully leverage the special role of the Party-to-Party channel, increase high-level exchanges, strengthen political trust, and effectively utilise the ministerial-level “3+3” strategic dialogue mechanism covering foreign affairs, national defence and public security.

The People's Daily highlighted a joint meeting between the two leaders and youth representatives from both countries participating in the “red study tour”. Xi emphasised that young people are a key force driving social progress and pushing forward with the causes of the two Parties and countries, expressing his hope that they will continue to nurture the traditional friendship described as “both comrades and brothers”.

Covering the Vietnamese leader’s meeting with Premier Li Qiang, CCTV and Xinhua cited Li as saying that China is ready to enhance the alignment of development strategies, accelerate connectivity in infrastructure projects such as standard-gauge railways, expressways and smart border gates, and expand bilateral trade and investment. The Chinese side also underscored cooperation potential in emerging fields including artificial intelligence, new energy and critical minerals, as well as plans to jointly organise activities for the “China – Vietnam Year of Tourism Cooperation”.

The Chinese media also reported that Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji, during his meeting with the Vietnamese leader, described the talks between the two General Secretaries and Presidents as frank, friendly and fruitful, providing clear direction for bilateral ties. He stressed the importance of effectively implementing the high-level common perceptions shared by the top leaders, strengthening strategic trust, deepening development strategy alignment, and advancing the building of a China – Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance in a more substantive manner./.

VNA
#Party General Secretary and State President To Lam #China #Vietnam-China relations #Xi Jinping China
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