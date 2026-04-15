Politburo backs plan to establish Quang Ninh as centrally-governed city

Hanoi (VNA) – On behalf of the Politburo, Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, has signed a conclusion on the policy to establish Quang Ninh as a centrally governed city based on its current administrative boundaries.



According to Conclusion No. 20-KL/TW, dated April 7, 2026, after reviewing a proposal submitted by the Quang Ninh Party Committee, the Politburo agreed in principle to the establishment of the centrally-governed city of Quang Ninh. The move aims to develop Quang Ninh into a green, civilised, modern and culturally distinctive urban area, with an integrated development model linking urban, maritime, island, border and heritage spaces into a unified ecosystem.



Quang Ninh is expected to shift from fragmented spatial organisation to an integrated, multi-centre and interconnected model, expand growth space and make breakthroughs driven by science, technology and digital transformation. It will concertedly promote the green economy, heritage economy, marine economy, border economy, night-time economy and cultural industries.



The conclusion also highlights the orientation for accelerating the development of transport infrastructure, including roads, high-speed rail, airports and seaports, alongside smart urban infrastructure to enhance connectivity among major urban centres. Balanced and harmonious development across localities will be ensured, coupled with environmental protection and the preservation of cultural identity.



In addition, the Politburo requested stronger institutional reform, improved governance and the building of a development-facilitating and integrity-driven administration that operates with efficiency, effectiveness and discipline while improving the quality of life for residents.



The Party Committee of the National Assembly and the Party Committee of the Government have been tasked with directing relevant agencies to coordinate with Quang Ninh in completing the required dossiers and procedures, reporting to the Party Central Committee and submitting the plan to the National Assembly for consideration and approval in 2026./.

VNA