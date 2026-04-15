Politics

Top Vietnamese, Chinese leaders witness signing of numerous cooperation documents

The documents include an MoU on cooperation within the framework of the Global Security Initiative between the Governments of Vietnam and China, an MoU on cooperation between Hanoi and Beijing for the 2026-2030 period, and a protocol on the establishment, management, and operation of a ministerial-level hotline between the two countries' Ministries of Public Security.

Officials sign cooperation documents in Beijing on April 15 in the presence of Party General Secretary and President of Vietnam To Lam, and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping (Photo: VNA)
Officials sign cooperation documents in Beijing on April 15 in the presence of Party General Secretary and President of Vietnam To Lam, and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – A series of key cooperation documents between ministries, sectors and localities of Vietnam and China were signed in Beijing on April 15 in the presence of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, marking a significant outcome of the Vietnamese leader’s state visit to China.

The documents include a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation within the framework of the Global Security Initiative between the Governments of Vietnam and China; an MoU on cooperation between Hanoi and Beijing for the 2026-2030 period; a protocol on the establishment, management, and operation of a ministerial-level hotline between the two countries' Ministries of Public Security; a cooperation plan between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) in the next five years; and a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, and the International Liaison Department of the CPC Central Committee.

Other documents include an MoU between the Organisation Commission of the CPV Central Committee and the CPC Central Committee’s Organisation Commission; an MoU between the Ministry of Construction of Vietnam, and the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China on implementing railway training cooperation to enhance capacity of Vietnamese railway personnel; an MoU on vocational education cooperation between the Ministry of Education and Training of Vietnam and the Ministry of Education of China; an MoU on cooperation in information technology and digital transformation between the Ministry of Science and Technology of Vietnam and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China; an MoU on cooperation between the ministries of Justice of Vietnam and China on strengthening partnership in resolving civil and commercial disputes among border residents.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (left) meets with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on April 15. (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Construction of Vietnam and the Ministry of Commerce of China inked a handover certificate for project documents supporting the preparation of a feasibility study for the Lao Cai - Hanoi - Hai Phong railway line. Meanwhile, the governments of the two countries signed an agreement on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters.

Another ones are MoUs on establishing a working group to negotiate and promote the construction of a cross-border economic cooperation zone, and a working group on production chain and supply chain cooperation, between the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam and the Ministry of Commerce of China; a protocol on phytosanitary requirements for the export of pomelo and lemon between the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment of Vietnam and the General Administration of Customs China (GACC); an agreement on strengthening cultural and artistic cooperation in 2026-2027 between Vietnam Television (VTV) and China Central Television; an official letter on a project to build a new campus (first phase) of the Vietnam Academy of Traditional Medicine using non-refundable aid from the Chinese government, between the Vietnamese Ministry of Health and the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

In recent years, Vietnam and China have advanced substantive cooperation across fields, particularly in economic, trade and investment ties, which have maintained strong growth and become a highlight of the bilateral relations. Vietnam has remained China’s largest trading partner in ASEAN for 10 consecutive years and, the fourth-largest trading partner of China in the world in 2024 and 2025. Meanwhile, China has consistently been Vietnam’s largest trading partner.

The top Vietnamese leader’s trip is seen as a significant opportunity to elevate strategic connectivity and usher bilateral ties to a new level. Top Party and State leaders of the two countries are expected to set out new orientations and breakthroughs in cooperation across trade, investment, tourism, supply and production chains, education and training, as well as science and technology, with a shared commitment to advancing development goals and aspirations of each nation./.

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