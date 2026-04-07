Party General Secretary To Lam elected as State President for 2026–2031 term

Hanoi (VNA) – The 16th National Assembly (NA) elected General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam, a deputy to the 16th legislature, as State President for the 2026–2031 term at its first session on April 7.



Presenting a draft resolution on the election of the State President, NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Manh stated that, based on the Constitution, relevant legal provisions and the official vote-counting record, the legislature resolved to elect Party General Secretary To Lam as State President.



The resolution was adopted via the electronic voting system with full support from all deputies present at the session. The result showed 495 out of 495 votes in favor, reflecting unanimous endorsement by the NA.



Following the vote, the swearing-in ceremony for the State President was held solemnly in accordance with constitutional provisions.





State President To Lam takes the oath. (Photo: VNA)

The newly-elected State President took the oath of office, pledging absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, the people and the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and committing to fulfilling all duties entrusted by the Party, the State and the people.



Born on July 10, 1957, in Nghia Tru commune, Hung Yen province, comrade To Lam is a Professor of Security Sciences and holds a doctorate in law.



Over the course of his career, he has been a member of the Party Central Committee in the 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th tenures, and a member of the Party Central Committee’s Political Bureau in the 12th, 13th and 14th terms.



He has held key leadership positions, including State President and Chairman of the Council for National Defence and Security in 2024, Secretary of the Central Military Commission since August 2024, and Head of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness and Negative Phenomena. He has also served as a deputy to the National Assembly in the 14th, 15th and 16th tenures./.





State President To Lam takes oath of office General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam, also a deputy of the 16th National Assembly, was sworn in as State President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the 2026–2031 term at the first session of the legislature in Hanoi on the morning of April 7.