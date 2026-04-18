Politics

Chinese expert highlights strategic significance of top Vietnamese leader’s state visit

Amid intensifying strategic competition among major powers, the visit sends a message of both countries’ commitment to their foreign policies of independence and self-reliance, and to prioritising stability and cooperation, according to Professor Pan Jin’e.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam (left, back) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping witness the signing of cooperation agreements between the two countries on April 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam (left, back) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping witness the signing of cooperation agreements between the two countries on April 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – The state visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam from April 14 to 17 has yielded important outcomes, injecting fresh momentum into relations between the two Parties and countries in a new phase of development, said Professor Pan Jin’e, a senior researcher at the Academy of Marxism under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Beijing, Pan noted that the visit took place at a particularly meaningful juncture as China embarks on the first year of implementing its 15th Five-Year Plan, while Vietnam is accelerating the implementation of the Resolution of the CPV’s 14th National Congress. In this context, high-level exchanges between the top leaders of the two Parties and States carry not only diplomatic significance but also profound strategic and historical values.

The trip, she said, underscores the special importance both sides attach to bilateral ties. That General Secretary Lam, after assuming the State President position, chose China as his first overseas destination reflects a rare diplomatic arrangement and demonstrates the high priority given to the bilateral relationship. It reaffirms the “both comradeship and fraternity” of Vietnam – China ties, as well as the shared political determination to maintain and develop long-term, stable relations.

Pan emphasised both sides have worked to align development strategies, laying a foundation for more comprehensive cooperation in the coming period.

A notable outcome, she added, is the continued elevation of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two countries. Through high-level exchanges and signed documents, the two sides have further strengthened political trust, enhanced discussions on socialist-oriented development theory and practice, and advanced the building of a Vietnam – China community with a shared future.

Beyond bilateral dimensions, the visit also carries positive implications for the region and the world. Amid intensifying strategic competition among major powers, it sends a message of both countries’ commitment to their foreign policies of independence and self-reliance, and to prioritising stability and cooperation. Enhanced coordination within regional and international frameworks such as ASEAN, the Mekong – Lancang Cooperation, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) is expected to contribute to peace, stability, and secure supply chains, according to the professor.

vnanet-pan.jpg
Professor Pan Jin’e, a senior researcher at the Academy of Marxism under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, speaks to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Assessing the trip's specific outcomes, she observed that bilateral relations are transitioning from a phase of consolidating political trust to one of deepening comprehensive strategic connectivity. This shift focuses on stronger alignment of development strategies, expanded substantive cooperation, and improved quality of collaboration.

Infrastructure cooperation, particularly in railways, stands out as a key highlight. During the visit, the top Vietnamese leader experienced China’s high-speed rail system and explored its technology and operations. Both sides also advanced collaboration in railway connectivity, including by signing agreements on feasibility studies for the Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong line and human resources training. This, she said, reflects Vietnam’s growing interest in accessing advanced infrastructure standards and expertise of China.

Economic, trade, and supply chain cooperation is also expanding in a more substantive and efficient direction. With bilateral trade reaching record levels, the focus is shifting from scale expansion to quality enhancement. The establishment of cooperation mechanisms on production and supply chains is seen as a crucial step toward deeper economic integration and the formation of stable and sustainable regional value chains, Pan opined.

She also highlighted progress in security and defence cooperation, particularly the establishment of the “3+3” strategic dialogue mechanism among foreign affairs, national defence, and public security ministries. This innovative framework is expected to help strengthen coordination in addressing both traditional and non-traditional security challenges.

The expert also underlined people-to-people exchanges, especially among the youth, adding that both countries' investment in younger generations means investment in the long-term future of bilateral relations.

She perceived that the visit has opened up new space for bilateral ties, elevating cooperation to a higher, more strategic and more comprehensive level.

With continued efforts to strengthen strategic connectivity and enhance the effectiveness of practical cooperation, Vietnam – China relations are expected to develop in a stable and sustainable manner, contributing positively to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world./.

VNA
#Party General Secretary and State President To Lam #state visit to China #Pan Jin’e #Vietnam-China relations China Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Officials sign cooperation documents in the presence of Party General Secretary and President of Vietnam To Lam, and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on April 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China sign 32 cooperation documents

The documents include a cooperation plan between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) for the 2026–2030 period; a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Organisation Commission of the CPV Central Committee and its Chinese counterpart; and a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and the International Liaison Department of the CPC Central Committee.

Wei Wei, a researcher on Vietnam and head of the Vietnamese-language service at the China Media Group, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Expert highlights new trends in Vietnam – China relations

A Chinese expert has paid attention to General Secretary and President To Lam's visit to the Xiong'an New Area, meeting with youth representatives of both countries together with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, and experience of high-speed rail travel.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse, together with a high-level Vietnamese delegation, leave Nanning on April 17, successfully concluding their state visit to China from April 14–17 (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary, State President To Lam concludes state visit to China

The trip also included meetings with Vietnamese diplomatic staff and the Vietnamese community in China, exchanges with relatives of Chinese generals, experts and others who had supported Vietnam-China friendship, attendance at a Vietnam - China friendship art programme, a visit to the historic Nanning Yucai School, and participation in activities launching a Vietnam–China Border People’s Festival 2026.

See more

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (left) meets with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus in Istanbul on April 17. (Photo: VNA)

Top legislators of Vietnam, Türkiye meet on sidelines of IPU-152 in Istanbul

The top Vietnamese legislator expressed his admiration for Türkiye’s cultural identity and its friendly, hospitable people, while highly valuing the European country’s growing role and position at multilateral forums and in regional mediation efforts. He affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening ties with Türkiye.

The meeting between Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia’s Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 17 (Photo: VNA)

Parliamentary leaders hail development of Vietnam – Russia ties

The top legislator of Vietnam proposed that both sides deepen political and diplomatic connections, as well as parliamentary cooperation, through delegation exchanges, high-level meetings through various channels, and the successful organisation of a visit to Vietnam by the Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council and a trip to Russia by the NA Chairman to co-chair the 5th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee in 2026.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping (R) welcomes General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China issue joint statement on deepening Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership in new era

The State visit to China by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam was a great success, positively contributing to strengthening the traditional friendship and accelerating the building of the Vietnam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, thus promoting peace, stability, development, and prosperity in the region and the world.

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (R) meets President of the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire Patrick Achi on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 16. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Côte d'Ivoire strengthen parliamentary, economic ties

On parliamentary cooperation, the top Vietnamese legislator called for increased the exchange of high-level delegations and closer collaboration between the two legislatures, including sharing legislative experience and strengthening ties between their respective committees.