Politics

Vietnam, China sign 32 cooperation documents

The documents include a cooperation plan between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) for the 2026–2030 period; a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Organisation Commission of the CPV Central Committee and its Chinese counterpart; and a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and the International Liaison Department of the CPC Central Committee.

Officials sign cooperation documents in the presence of Party General Secretary and President of Vietnam To Lam, and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on April 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Officials sign cooperation documents in the presence of Party General Secretary and President of Vietnam To Lam, and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on April 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – Within the framework of the state visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse from April 14-17, the two sides signed 32 cooperation documents, covering a wide range of areas.

The documents include a cooperation plan between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) for the 2026–2030 period; a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Organisation Commission of the CPV Central Committee and its Chinese counterpart; a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, and the International Liaison Department of the CPC Central Committee. Meanwhile, the governments of the two countries signed a MoU on cooperation within the framework of the Global Security Initiative; a handover certificate for project documents supporting the preparation of a feasibility study for the Lao Cai - Hanoi - Hai Phong railway line; and an agreement on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters.

The other documents include an official letter on a project to build a second campus (first phase) of the Vietnam Academy of Traditional Medicine using non-refundable aid from the Chinese government, signed between the Vietnamese Ministry of Health and the China International Development Cooperation Agency; a MoU between the Ministry of Construction of Vietnam, and the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China on implementing railway training cooperation to enhance capacity of Vietnamese railway personnel; a MoU on vocational education cooperation between the Ministry of Education and Training of Vietnam and the Ministry of Education of China.

The Ministry of Science and Technology of Vietnam and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China inked a MoU on implementing a joint Vietnam-China research programme; and another MoU on cooperation in digital technology.

Meanwhile, the Ministries of Public Security of the two countries signed a protocol on the establishment, management, and operation of a ministerial-level hotline; a MoU on cooperation and exchange in culture, arts, and sports; and another MoU on cooperation in ensuring security and order in tourism activities.

The Ministries of Justice of Vietnam and China inked a MoU on cooperation on strengthening partnership in resolving civil and commercial disputes among border residents; and a cooperation programme in 2026 – 2027.

Other signed documents are MoUs on establishing a working group to negotiate and promote the construction of a cross-border economic cooperation zone, and a working group on production chain and supply chain cooperation, between the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam and the Ministry of Commerce of China; a protocol on phytosanitary requirements for the export of pomelo and lemon between the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment of Vietnam and the General Administration of Customs China (GACC); a MoU on joint implementation of human resource development cooperation plan between the Ministry of Finance of Vietnam and the General Administration of International Cooperation and Development of China; Minutes of the meeting on field survey for feasibility study of an aid project for Vietnam to repair and upgrade the Vietnam-China Friendship Palace; a cooperation agreement between the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) and Xinhua News Agency of China; a MoU on cooperation between the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Xinhua under the mechanism of the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum; a MoU on information cooperation between the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences and Xinhua; an agreement on enhancing cultural and artistic cooperation in 2026-2027 between Vietnam Television (VTV) and China Central Television (CCTV); a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam and CCTV; a MoU on enhancing cooperation between VNA and CCTV; a cooperation agreement between the CPV’s Communist Review and CCTV; a MoU on cooperation between Hanoi and Beijing for the 2026-2030 period; an agreement to establish provincial-level friendly relations between Phu Tho province of Vietnam and Shanxi province of China; an cooperation agreement on cadre training between the Party Committees of the provinces of Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang, Tuyen Quang, and Hai Phong city of Vietnam, and the Party Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China; and a MoU between the People's Committee of Lang Son province and the People's Administration of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on confirming the location, type, opening time, working hours, and upgrading of the Chi Ma (Vietnam) – Ai Dian (China) border gate to an international border gate./.

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