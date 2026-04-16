Politics

Vietnam's top legislator addresses general debate at 152nd IPU Assembly

Vietnam is striving with confidence and self-strengthening to enter a new stage of development, aiming to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a high-income developed country by 2045, said NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man at the general debate of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152).

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at the general debate of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Türkiye on April 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at the general debate of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Türkiye on April 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Istanbul (VNA) – Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man delivered an important address at the general debate of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Türkiye on April 16 afternoon (local time).

In his remarks, the NA Chairman underscored that the IPU-152 theme of “Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations” conveys a message that is both timely and urgent, as the world is witnessing growing instability and conflict driven by geopolitical competition, non-compliance with international law, the use of force, and the destruction of essential infrastructure, causing immense suffering and loss to millions of people. Wars, conflicts, trade protectionism, and increasing trends of polarisation and fragmentation, alongside emerging non-traditional security challenges, are exerting multifaceted impacts on humanity, he added. Breakthrough technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), while offering significant development opportunities, also present new challenges for governance and management.

In the face of these realities, the Vietnamese leader noted that there remain grounds for confidence and hope for the future.

At the global level, commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation remains strong. Shared frameworks such as the Pact for the Future and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development continue to serve as foundations for collective global action. Through the declaration adopted at the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, IPU member parliaments have reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation for peace, justice and prosperity for all.

At the regional and inter-regional levels, particularly in the Asia-Pacific, efforts to strengthen connectivity and promote multilateral cooperation initiatives across various sectors are being strongly advanced. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) continue to make important contributions to peace, cooperation and development in the region.

Highlighting the achievements of 40 years of its Doi moi (renewal), Chairman Man stated that Vietnam is striving with confidence and self-strengthening to enter a new stage of development, aiming to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a high-income developed country by 2045. The nation is also pursuing a new growth model driven by science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, while ensuring social equity and environmental sustainability so that people can better benefit from development outcomes.

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A view of the general debate of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Türkiye on April 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

With a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, resilience, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, NA Chairman Man affirmed that Vietnam has been working actively, proactively and responsibly with its partners to address common regional and global issues.

To overcome challenges and seize opportunities, he called on the IPU and its member parliaments to further promote cooperation and international solidarity, uphold the rule of law, and support national initiatives for peace and development. He proposed strengthening parliamentary diplomacy, enhancing dialogue, building trust and friendship among nations, addressing the root causes of conflicts, and respecting the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.

“In that spirit, together with other IPU members, we strongly call on all parties concerned to seriously observe ceasefires and continue peace negotiations to seek satisfactory, sustainable solutions to ongoing conflicts,” he said.

The top Vietnamese legislator also urged parliaments to play a pioneering role in establishing legal frameworks, internalising international commitments, especially those related to peace, security, sustainable development, climate change response, and the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and exercising supreme oversight over their implementation.

NA Chairman Man emphasised that no matter how great the challenges humanity faces, solidarity, sharing and cooperation will enable nations to overcome difficulties and build a brighter future for generations to come./.

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