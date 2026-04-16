Politics

NA Chairman meets Georgian parliament speaker on IPU-152 sidelines

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man underlined that there remains ample room to further expand cooperation between Vietnam and Georgia in areas where both sides have strengths and potential, including education and training, culture, tourism, sports, logistics and transport, particularly rail transport.

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (R) presents a commemorative gift to Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili during their meeting in Istanbul on April 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (R) presents a commemorative gift to Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili during their meeting in Istanbul on April 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Istanbul (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man on April 16 held talks with Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili, on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Istanbul, Türkiye.

At the meeting, expressing satisfaction with the positive development of bilateral relations in recent years and noting that two-way trade reached over 192 million USD in 2025, Chairman Man underlined that there remains ample room to further expand cooperation in areas where both sides have strengths and potential, including education and training, culture, tourism, sports, logistics and transport, particularly rail transport. Regarding parliamentary cooperation, he proposed enhancing exchanges between leaders of the two legislatures, their respective bodies and parliamentarians, while promoting the sharing of policy orientations and legislative experience. The Vietnamese leader also called for closer coordination and mutual support at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums, as well as a stronger role played by legislative bodies in facilitating the effective implementation of bilateral agreements.

Chairman Man encouraged the two sides to step up exchanges across ministries, sectors and localities at all levels, including people-to-people exchanges. Vietnamese alumni who studied in Georgia were highlighted as playing a key role in further strengthening the traditional friendship between the two countries.

vnanet-tran-thanh-man-shalva-papiashvili-2.jpg
At the meeting between Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili as part of their meeting in Istanbul on April 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Chairman Papuashvili congratulated Vietnam on the successful election of deputies to the 16th NA and on Chairman Man’s re-election to the post. He expressed his hope that both sides would continue to promote cooperation between their legislatures, including within the IPU, and maintain regular exchanges through young and women parliamentarians’ channels.

He also shared updates on Georgia’s recent development and announced that Georgia plans to host a joint conference within the frameworks of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), inviting the Vietnamese NA to participate and contribute to strengthening connectivity between the two mechanisms.

The two parliamentary leaders agreed to further enhance parliamentary cooperation and promote the early establishment of a Vietnam–Georgia Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group. They also reaffirmed the importance of upholding international law and resolving disputes through peaceful means based on fundamental principles of international law.

On this occasion, they extended invitations to visit each other’s countries, aiming to create new momentum to elevate bilateral relations and cooperation between the two legislatures./.

VNA
#NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man #IPU-152 sidelines #Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili Georgia Vietnam
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