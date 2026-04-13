Politics

IPU-152 attendance showcases Vietnam’s dual-track diplomatic priorities: diplomat

The upcoming participation of National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse in the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Istanbul, along with several bilateral activities in Türkiye, highlights Vietnam’s priorities in both multilateral and bilateral diplomacy, a Vietnamese diplomat said.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Türkiye Dang Thi Thu Ha (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Türkiye Dang Thi Thu Ha (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The upcoming participation of National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse in the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Istanbul, along with several bilateral activities in Türkiye, highlights Vietnam’s priorities in both multilateral and bilateral diplomacy, a Vietnamese diplomat said.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in Southern Europe, Vietnamese Ambassador to Türkiye Dang Thi Thu Ha outlined the significance of Vietnam’s engagement at IPU-152 as well as expectations for strengthened cooperation with Türkiye.

Ha noted that NA Chairman Man’s attendance at IPU-152 from April 15–17 marks his first official overseas trip in his role of Chairman of the NA following the success of the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th NA. This is the concrete implementation of Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation of international relations, she emphasised.

This is an activity implementing key directives issued by the Politburo and the Secretariat on foreign affairs and international integration, multilateral diplomacy, including parliamentary diplomacy, she added.

IPU-152, she stressed, is the largest global gathering of parliamentary leaders in 2026. Since joining IPU in 1979, Vietnam has been an active and responsible member, consistently contributing initiatives to promote peace, sustainable development and parliamentary cooperation. Active and substantive participation at the IPU enables Vietnam to directly contribute to shaping shared rules and norms, while promoting multilateralism and strengthening parliamentary cooperation with other countries. It also helps enhance the role and standing of Vietnam and its NA in the international arena.

This is a key priority in Vietnam’s multilateral parliamentary diplomacy activities, aimed at advancing and safeguarding the counrty’s interests, while also allowing Vietnam to engage with other countries’ perspectives on global issues and present its own views on shared international concerns, the diplomat added.

According to the diplomat, beyond activities within IPU-152, the Vietnamese top legislator will hold a series of bilateral engagements to strengthen Vietnam–Türkiye friendship and cooperation, including a meeting with the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, chairing a policy dialogue on bilateral cooperation, and meetings with business leaders, economic organisations, and local authorities.

These engagements also provide an opportunity to share Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements, its foreign policy, and aspiration for development in the new era; and further strengthen international solidarity and cooperation in pursuit of peace and prosperity for all countries, regions, and the world, Ha said.

The ambassador praised Türkiye’s role as the host of IPU-152, highlighting its position as a key regional actor and a bridge between Asia and Europe. She noted Türkiye’s active mediation role in regional àn global conflicts, and said holding the meeting in Istanbul reflects its inclusive vision for open, inclusive dialogue. She expressed her belief that IPU-152 will deliver substantive outcomes, contributing to global peace and prosperity.

Since the diplomatic relations established in 1978, Vietnam–Türkiye ties have developed positively, with growing high-level exchanges. Bilateral trade reached nearly 2.3 billion USD in 2025, while Türkiye has invested in 49 projects worth around 1.8 billion USD in Vietnam, making it one of Vietnam’s leading investors.

Defence and defence industry cooperation has made significant progress, marked by the recent establishment of defence attaché offices in both countries. People-to-people ties have been further strengthened through mutual support, notably Vietnam’s deployment of rescue teams to Türkiye following the devastating 2023 earthquake. Around 200 Vietnamese citizens are currently living, studying and working in Türkiye.

Parliamentary cooperation, she said, remains a key pillar providing an important political and legal foundation to deepen the bilateral ties, enhance strategic trust, and promote cooperation across trade, investment and other fields, as well as coordination at multilateral forums.

Looking ahead to the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2028, the ambassador expressed confidence that the visit will open new opportunities and important momentum for the Vietnam–Türkiye relationship.

Regarding Vietnam’s contributions at IPU-152, the ambassador said NA Chairman Man will deliver a keynote speech at the general debate themed “Nurturing hope, securing Peace and ensuring justice for future generations,” where he will present Vietnam’s position on global and regional issues; reaffirm commitment to peace and justice; highlight the role of parliaments and inter-parliamentary cooperation in addressing current challenges and shaping a sustainable future for future generations; and propose measures to strengthen legislative and oversight capacity and to promote multilateral cooperation.

The Vietnamese delegation will also participate in sessions of the Governing Council and standing committees of IPU on peace and international security, sustainable development, democracy and human rights, UN affairs. Vietnamese delegates will also speak at a seminar on the UN Convention against cybercrime, reflecting its proactive role in cybersecurity cooperation following the signing ceremony hosted in Hanoi in October 2025.

Vietnam is expected to contribute views on draft resolutions of IPU-152 and continue promoting multilateral cooperation, international law, and the UN Charter, while reaffirming its role as a reliable partner and responsible member of the international community.

Through substantive contributions at IPU-152, Vietnam aims to further strengthen its parliamentary diplomacy footprint and garner international support for its national development and defence efforts, the ambassador added./.

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