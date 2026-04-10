Politics

Top legislator heads to IPU-152, Türkiye, Italy to generate new momentum: Deputy FM

The Vietnamese NA has consistently played a proactive and leading role in IPU cooperation. It has actively put forward and championed multiple initiatives, delivering substantive contributions to IPU activities. It stands ready to collaborate with fellow member parliaments and the IPU to follow resolutions and initiatves aimed at preserving peace and promoting sustainable development for the benefit of all nations, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang speaks to the press (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang speaks to the press (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang has voiced confidence in the momentum expected from National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse’s upcoming participation in the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) and bilateral activities in Türkiye, and their official visit to Italy.

Talking with the press, Giang described the trip, scheduled for April 11-17, as the top legislator’s first official overseas engagement since the 14th National Party Congress, the 16th National Assembly election, and the recent consolidation of the state apparatus for the new term. It marks a timely and effective enforcement of the foreign policy set out at the 14th National Party Congress, contributing to affirming Vietnam’s standing and its renewed diplomatic approach. It also demonstrates Vietnam’s firm support for multilateralism and respect for international law, while reaffirming its commitment to and responsible contributions to the IPU. At the same time, it aims to deepen ties with countries and partners, thereby pooling more international support and resources to realise national development goals.

For these reasons, he said, the working trip holds special significance both multilaterally and bilaterally, as reflected in the following key highlights:

First, the Vietnamese NA has consistently played a proactive and leading role in IPU cooperation. It has actively put forward and championed multiple initiatives, delivering substantive contributions to IPU activities. It stands ready to collaborate with fellow member parliaments and the IPU to follow resolutions and initiatves aimed at preserving peace and promoting sustainable development for the benefit of all nations.

In addition, it has joined various IPU leadership and management mechanisms, earning considerable trust from member parliaments for its coordination and leadership capabilities. These accomplishments lay a solid foundation for Vietnam to further elevate its role and contributions at IPU-152 with a renewed mindset and position.

Second, against a complex global backdrop, the theme of IPU-152 “Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations” strikes directly at the most pressing concerns of the international community. It provides both a fundamental basis and a critical prerequisite to tackle shared challenges and shape a sustainable future.

Accordingly, Chairman Man will deliver a key address outlining Vietnam’s vision on global and regional issues and putting forward practical proposals to boost inter-parliamentary cooperation. These efforts are intended to maintain peace and stability while driving sustainable and prosperous development. The Vietnamese delegation will also engage with other parliaments to explore ways to enhance legislative oversight, effectiveness, and multilateral collaboration toward common goals.

Third, on the sidelines of the Assembly, the top Vietnamese legislator will hold a series of meetings and exchanges with parliamentary heads from various countries, IPU leaders, and representatives of international organisations. In these discussions, he will spotlight Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements after nearly 40 years of Doi Moi (renewal), along with the country’s ambitious development vision for the new era, aiming to become a modern industrial developing nation with upper-middle income status by 2030 and a high-income developed country by 2045. He will also convey the foreign policy direction adopted at the 14th National Party Congress to the global audience.

Regarding Türkiye, Giang noted that this marks the first visit by a Vietnamese NA Chairman in eight years, offering an opportunity to reinforce political trust, deepen parliamentary cooperation, and drive more substantive bilateral ties.

For Italy, the visit will advance the implementation of the Joint Declaration on strengthening the Vietnam-Italy strategic partnership and the accompanying bilateral action plan. It is expected to inject greater depth, substance, and effectiveness into cooperation across multiple sectors.

On this occasion, Chairman Man is also scheduled to meet Pope Leo XIV and Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.

According to him, Italy and Türkiye are both Vietnam’s long-standing traditional and important partners in Europe and the Middle East. In recent years, their traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation have grown steadily closer and more effective, producing tangible results.

First, political trust continues to deepen. Vietnam, Italy, and Türkiye have sustained regular high-level visits and exchanges while making full use of bilateral cooperation mechanisms. At multilateral forums and parliamentary platforms, the three sides have coordinated closely, frequently supporting one another and aligning on numerous global and regional issues of shared interest. Vietnam has also established parliamentary friendship groups with both countries.

Second, Italy and Türkiye are Vietnam’s key economic and trade partners. Italy ranks as Vietnam’s third largest trade partner in the EU, while Vietnam is Italy’s largest trade partner in ASEAN. Two-way trade hit 7.3 billion USD in 2025, a surge of nearly 115% from 2013. Italy was the first G7 EU member to ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Türkiye, meanwhile, is one of Vietnam’s leading trade partners in the Middle East and serves as a gateway for Vietnamese exports to the Middle East and Southern Europe, with two-way trade nearing 2.3 billion USD in 2025. Türkiye is also the second largest Middle Eastern investor in Vietnam, with 49 valid projects and nearly 1.8 billion USD in registered capital as of December 2025. The economies are highly complementary, with both countries playing pivotal gateway roles linking their respective regions and multilateral organisations.

Third, cooperation in sci-tech, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges has gained momentum under high-level guidance. Vietnam-Italy science-technology collaboration has expanded through targeted programme and activities, highlighted by the 2024-2026 Scientific and Technological Cooperation Programme. Cultural exchanges have played a vital role in fostering mutual understanding, with regular activities including Vietnam-Italy cultural days and weeks, art performances, exhibitions, film festivals, and fashion events. Recent standouts include the “Central Heritage Connection Journey” show, the photo exhibition “Italy and Vietnam: 50 Years of Friendship and Cooperation”, Vietnam’s tourism promotion in Milan, and the Italy Film Festival in Vietnam, all of which have resonated strongly with the public in both countries.

Giang stressed that Vietnam always attaches importance to ties with Türkiye, as shown by its swift 100,000 USD humanitarian aid and deployment of a rescue team after the February 2023 earthquake. Building on the success of the Prime Minister’s visit in November 2023, both sides are now focused on deepening relations, with emphasis on boosting people-to-people exchanges, easing visa procedures, and expanding joint work in promising areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, digital transformation, and sci-tech.

Despite the solid results achieved so far, ample untapped potential remains in Vietnam’s relations with both Italy and Türkiye, he said, adding that Vietnam aims to lift its partnership with Italy to a new level by intensifying cooperation through Party, State, and parliamentary channels, particularly in economy and sci-tech. With Türkiye, the priority will be on stronger collaboration in legislation, security, economy, and Halal agriculture./.

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