Politics

Canadian Navy ship pays friendship visit to Da Nang

The visit is aimed at strengthening friendship and mutual trust between Vietnam and Canada as in line with the two countries’ policy of promoting their Comprehensive Partnership.

Officials at the welcome ceremony for the Canadian Navy’s HMCS Charlottetown frigate at Tien Sa Port in Da Nang on May 15 (Photo: VNA)
Officials at the welcome ceremony for the Canadian Navy’s HMCS Charlottetown frigate at Tien Sa Port in Da Nang on May 15 (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The Canadian Navy’s HMCS Charlottetown frigate arrived at Tien Sa Port in Da Nang on May 15, beginning a four-day friendship visit to the central coastal city.

The delegation is led by Vice Admiral Angus Topshee and includes 257 officers and sailors, along with several senior Canadian Government officials at deputy ministerial level and equivalent ranks.

Representatives from the Naval Region 3 Command, the Da Nang Military Command, the municipal Border Guard Command, the Da Nang Port Border Gate's Border Guard Command, and the Vietnam People’s Navy attended a welcoming ceremony for the delegation at Tien Sa Port.

The visit is aimed at strengthening friendship and mutual trust between Vietnam and Canada as in line with the two countries’ policy of promoting their Comprehensive Partnership.

During their stay in Da Nang, the delegation is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on leaders of the municipal People’s Committee, the Military Region 5 Command, and the Naval Region 3 Command. They will also participate in professional and sports exchanges with officers of the Vietnam People’s Navy.

In addition, the Canadian side will engage in exchanges at the University of Economics under the University of Da Nang, visit a local centre supporting Agent Orange victims and disadvantaged children, and tour several cultural and tourist attractions./.

VNA
#Canadian Navy #HMCS Charlottetown frigate #friendship visit to Da Nang #Naval Region 3 #Vietnam-Canada Comprehensive Partnership Da Nang Canada
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