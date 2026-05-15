Vietnam, Norway seek strategic, practical cooperation frameworks

Hanoi (VNA) – The Norwegian Embassy in Vietnam held a ceremony in Hanoi on May 15 to celebrate the 212th anniversary of Norway’s Constitution Day (May 17, 1814–2026) and the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (1971–2026).



Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, on behalf of the Vietnamese Government and people, extended congratulations to the Norwegian Government and people, as well as the Norwegian community living and working in Vietnam.



Looking back on the history of bilateral ties, she stressed that the Vietnamese people always appreciate the fact that Norway was among the first Western European countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam, in 1971, at the most difficult stage of the country’s struggle for independence.



After the war, Norway continued to provide valuable support for Vietnam’s reconstruction, poverty reduction, education, healthcare and sustainable development efforts, notably through more than 320 million USD in official development assistance (ODA).



The deputy minister described the 55 years of their diplomatic relationship as a journey of more than half a century nurtured by trust, sincerity and a shared aspiration for peace and development.



Hang affirmed that the friendship between the two countries has been unceasingly nurtured through growing political trust and increasingly taingible cooperation outcomes.



The signing of a memorandum of understanding on the Vietnam – Norway Green Strategic Partnership in April this year has created fresh momentum for cooperation in the maritime economy, renewable energy and climate change response. Vietnam is currently Norway’s second-largest trading partner in ASEAN, while both sides are actively working toward the early conclusion of a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which is expected to provide a stronger legal foundation and new momentum for bilateral trade and investment.



Looking ahead, the official went on, Vietnam hopes to work with Norway to build strategic cooperation frameworks in areas with strong potential and major importance to the future development of both countries, such as the maritime economy, energy transition, sustainable development and climate change response.



Vietnam welcomes Norwegian businesses and investment funds to expand cooperation and presence in the country, helping translate shared strategic orientations into practical projects that bring tangible benefits to businesses and people of both nations, she added.



At the ceremony, Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Hilde Solbakken highlighted the profound significance of Norway’s 212-year-old Constitution. Adopted in 1814, the Constitution not only embodies the aspiration for independence but also lays the cornerstone for democracy through core principles such as separation of powers, rule of law and respect for human rights – values that continue to guide modern Norwegian society.



The ambassador affirmed that Norway’s decision to establish diplomatic ties with Vietnam in 1971 reflects its commitment to human dignity, peace and solidarity.



She said that in a context where conflicts and tensions are increasing in many parts of the world and affecting global stability, trade and energy security, long-term partnerships built on trust and shared values become more important than ever.



Reflecting on 55 years of cooperation and development, she said relations between Norway and Vietnam have continued to evolve from solidarity during difficult times to a comprehensive and forward-looking partnership based on mutual respect and shared interests in trade, sustainable development and global governance.



She also reviewed achievements during her four-year tenure in Vietnam, highlighting the signing of the Green Strategic Partnership memorandum in April as an important milestone, providing a framework for the two countries to strengthen cooperation in green transition, the circular economy and sustainable marine economy./.

VNA