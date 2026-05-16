Vietnam’s real estate sector faces pressure to meet international operating standards

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Vietnam’s inclusion among the top 20 growth hubs in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to accelerate the standardisation of the country’s real estate operations in line with increasingly stringent international requirements.



Against this backdrop, Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) is emerging as a strategic solution to help reduce carbon emissions, optimise operating costs and improve workplace experiences for tenants.



According to the latest assessment by Savills World Research on the world’s fastest-growing and most sustainable economies, Vietnam has officially entered the top 20 growth hubs in APAC.



The report evaluates the economic prospects of 245 cities through 2035 based on key indicators including GDP growth, personal wealth accumulation, demographic dependency ratios and migration flows.



Vietnam’s strong performance reflects a combination of high-quality foreign direct investment inflows, sustainable infrastructure development and demographic advantages. In the regional rankings, Ho Chi Minh City was identified as the second fastest-growing city, while Hanoi ranked fifth, supported by strong infrastructure investment strategies and the rapid expansion of the middle class.



The results reinforce Vietnam’s rising competitiveness and highlight the long-term growth prospects of various real estate segments.



Experts from Savills Vietnam said the country’s inclusion among APAC’s fastest-growing hubs further strengthens its attractiveness to international businesses, encouraging regional and global tenants to expand their office footprints and business operations in Vietnam.



However, alongside expansion opportunities comes greater operational complexity. As tenants manage increasingly large and geographically dispersed property portfolios, demands related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance, cost transparency, service consistency and reliable operational data are becoming more pressing.



As a result, operational efficiency is emerging as a core priority, not only to support growth but also to ensure offices meet international standards in a rapidly developing market.



The IFM model consolidates all operational management activities into a unified system, with a single partner taking responsibility for overall performance, coordinating vendors from end to end and delivering transparent reporting across multiple locations. This allows office tenants to gain better visibility, stronger control and greater confidence when scaling up operations.



According to National Business Development Director for Integrated Facilities Management Services at Savills Vietnam Luca Vadala, operational management should now be viewed as a strategic investment rather than merely a technical support function.



For fast-growing markets like Vietnam, the challenge for tenants is no longer simply finding office space, but ensuring that workplaces can operate at the speed and standards required by business growth, Vadala said.



He added that as office portfolios expand, operational capability becomes a key differentiator. Integrated models such as IFM enable businesses to move away from reactive management at individual sites toward a more consistent, transparent and scalable approach across their entire system.



Industry experts believe that as Vietnam continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading growth hubs in the Asia-Pacific region, the adoption of integrated management solutions and operational standardisation will play an increasingly important role in improving the adaptability and global competitiveness of the country’s real estate market./.

VNA