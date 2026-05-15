Business

Vietnam, Cambodia boost supply chain connectivity

Total two-way trade neared 10.1 billion USD in 2024, up 17.5% year-on-year and jumping to more than 11 billion USD in 2025. Vietnam’s key exports to Cambodia include apparel, iron and steel, petroleum, machinery and equipment, chemicals, and processed food. Its main imports are cashew nuts, rubber, farm produce, and industrial raw materials.

Visitors explore southern Vietnam's products (Photo: vNA)
Visitors explore southern Vietnam's products (Photo: vNA)

Dong Thap (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), together with Dong Thap provincial authorities, convened a local conference on May 15 to boost trade, investment and supply chain connectivity between southern Vietnam and Cambodia.

In his speech, Le Hoang Tai, Deputy Director of the MoIT’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, said the two neighbors’ economic and trade ties have sustained positive momentum, fueling regional connectivity, supply chain stability and better livelihoods in border areas.

Under a shared strategic vision for the 2026–2030 period, Vietnam and Cambodia are moving beyond simple commodity exchange toward building a peaceful, friendly, stable and fully developed border zone. A top priority is fast-tracking key transport infrastructure, particularly expressway projects that connect southern Vietnam’s economic hubs with international border gates, laying the groundwork for seamless and efficient cross-border supply chains.

Ho Sivyong, Government Delegate and Director General of the General Department of Trade Support Services under the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce, described the gathering as a practical dialogue platform between government agencies and business communities, aimed at driving stable and sustainable border trade while deepening economic ties.

Participants discussed mechanisms and policies to facilitate bilateral trade and investment, production and trade cooperation in sectors of mutual strengths, logistics and border infrastructure, e-commerce and digital payment, and plans for more joint trade and investment promotion. Companies from both sides explored broader cooperation opportunities and gathered insights to forge supply chain linkages and expand border trade with Cambodia.

The event also gave Vietnamese manufacturers, exporters and importers direct access to Cambodian partners operating in agro-forestry-fisheries, food, apparel, leather and footwear, and heavy industry.

Two-way trade has surged into a key pillar of bilateral economic cooperation in the Greater Mekong sub-region. The two countries share a land border of about 1,137 km, underpinned by a relatively developed network of international, main and auxiliary border gates that facilitate trade, logistics and cross-border investment.

Total two-way trade neared 10.1 billion USD in 2024, up 17.5% year-on-year and jumping to more than 11 billion USD in 2025. Vietnam’s key exports to Cambodia include apparel, iron and steel, petroleum, machinery and equipment, chemicals, and processed food. Its main imports are cashew nuts, rubber, farm produce, and industrial raw materials.

Both countries are targeting 20 billion USD in trade by 2030 by expanding formal trade channels, upgrading logistics and embedding more deeply into regional supply chains./.

VNA
#Cambodia #supply chain connectivity Cambodia Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

Vietnamese and Cambodian businesses sign an MoU during a thematic discussion on cooperation and investment opportunities in the healthcare sector. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia seek stronger economic, investment cooperation

A Cambodian official underlined his country's openness to Vietnamese firms, calling on them to expand investment in digital transformation, renewable energy, advanced agro-processing, and services and, together, build sustainable partnerships towards shared development and prosperity.

Vietnam and Cambodia are seeking to strengthen supply chain connectivity and promote sustainable border trade at a trade promotion conference in Vietnam's Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on May 15. (Photo: https://thoibaonganhang.vn/)

Vietnam, Cambodia eye stronger border trade, supply chain connectivity

Vietnam–Cambodia trade ties have grown rapidly in recent years, becoming one of the major pillars of economic cooperation in the Mekong sub-region. The two countries share a 1,137-km border and an increasingly developed network of international and secondary border gates, facilitating cross-border trade, logistics and investment.

Delegates at the Siem Reap meeting (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia pledge to deepen traditional friendship

The two sides pledged to step up public awareness on the traditional friendship, solidarity and mutual support between the two countries, while promoting people-to-people exchanges, especially among younger generations, to strengthen the social foundation and long-term public support for bilateral ties.

See more

Cao Thanh Dinh, founder and CEO of ANPz Co., Ltd (All Nippon Partners) in Japan (Photo: VNA)

Resolution 68 boosts investor confidence in Vietnam’s long-term outlook

Cao Thanh Dinh, Founder and CEO of ANPz Co., Ltd (All Nippon Partners) in Japan, said that after one year of implementation, Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW of the Politburo on private sector development has sent a positive signal to investors by affirming the private sector as a key driver of sustainable and long-term development.

To promote the local lychee brand, expand consumption markets and enhance the fruit's value, Bac Ninh province is organising various trade promotion activities and experiential tourism programmes during the 2026 lychee season. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh promotes lychee tourism with 36 model orchards

According to the Bac Ninh Centre for Culture and Tourism Promotion, the orchards must comply with VietGAP, GlobalGAP or organic production standards while offering suitable conditions for experiential tourism activities. They are also required to connect with nearby tourist attractions, craft villages and historical sites to form integrated tour routes.

Ha Long-Mong Cai Expressway (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh takes lead in public investment disbursement

As of May 13, the northern province had disbursed more than 5.64 trillion VND (213.9 million USD) in public investment capital, fulfilling 24.2% of its annual target and 54% of its disbursement target of 10.56 trillion VND for the year's first half.

Can Tho, Belarus eye trade, investment opportunities

Can Tho, Belarus eye trade, investment opportunities

Belarusian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Alexander Sidoruk said his working visit to Can Tho city exposes ample untapped economic potential. The Belarus side brings strengths in exporting fertilisers, crop protection chemicals, agricultural equipment, and high-tech products, and is interested in importing Vietnamese rice, coffee, rubber, seafood, and dairy products.

Retail fuel prices are simultaneously reduced from 15:00 on May 14. (Photo: VNA)

Retail fuel prices cut from May 14 afternoon

Retail fuel prices were simultaneously reduced from 15:00 on May 14 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and and the Ministry of Finance, with E5RON92 biofuel recording the sharpest decline.

A chip assembly and testing plant of Intel at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Intel deepens engagement in Vietnam’s semiconductor industry

According to the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) management board, Intel has relocated part of its production line from Costa Rica to SHTP as part of its global manufacturing restructuring strategy aimed at improving efficiency and competitiveness.

A customer purchase E10 biofuel petrol at a PVOIL filling station on Thai Thinh street in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Biofuel ready for nationwide rollout

For biofuels, particularly E10, to develop successfully, stronger and more coordinated policies are needed, especially pricing mechanisms capable of creating a sufficiently attractive gap between E10 and mineral-based petrol, an expert has said.