Modern retail channels help expand market access for Vietnamese farm produce

​Hanoi (VNA) – Ensuring stable domestic demand for farm produce requires not only quality products and attractive packaging, but also strong retail distribution networks. Through modern retail channels, businesses are bringing products closer to consumers while gradually building brands and expanding markets sustainably.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, the city currently has more than 426 agricultural cooperatives, 1,232 cooperative groups and 1,347 farms in operation. However, many agricultural businesses are still struggling to secure stable outlets for their products.

Nguyen Duc Hung, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Clean Farm Produce Association, said most small businesses have to handle everything themselves, from production and partner searches to marketing and market expansion. High borrowing costs and interest rate pressures also make it difficult for firms to invest in branding and product quality improvements.

He said some businesses produce good products but still struggle because they do not know where to sell them, who to connect with, or how to access larger distribution networks and overseas Vietnamese communities.

Representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Food and Foodstuff Association shared similar concerns, saying businesses do not lack demand-stimulation programmes, but rather a comprehensive support ecosystem to help Vietnamese products strengthen their position in the domestic market.

As many agricultural businesses continue to face challenges in finding stable outlets, modern retail systems are increasingly becoming key distribution channels helping Vietnamese products access the market more professionally.

Industry experts noted that retailers today are doing more than simply selling goods. They are also supporting quality standardisation, traceability and consumer trust-building for Vietnamese farm produce.

Nguyen Ngoc Huong, CEO of Thien Nhien Viet Import-Export Co., Ltd., said her company considers the domestic market the foundation before expanding internationally, with supermarket systems playing a crucial role.

She noted that cooperation with major distribution channels, including Co.opmart, has helped improve product recognition and strengthen consumer trust through supermarket distribution.

Nguyen Hong Quyet, Director of the Kim Long High-Tech Agricultural Cooperative in Phu Giao commune, said participation in modern retail systems such as Co.opmart has enabled cooperatives to expand market access while encouraging greater investment in product quality and traceability.

As one of Vietnam’s leading domestic retailers, Saigon Co.op has long prioritised support for Vietnamese goods, particularly agricultural and OCOP (One Commune One Product) items. Through cooperation with cooperatives and suppliers, local specialties such as Can Gio bird’s nest and Xuan Nguyen honey have been introduced to consumers through its supermarket network.

In late 2025, Saigon Co.op also partnered with the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association to launch the “Accompanying Clean Farm Produce” programme, bringing VietGAP-certified, organic and OCOP products directly to consumers through Co.opmart Foocosa Quang Trung supermarket at more affordable prices. According to Duong Minh Quang, Deputy General Director of Saigon Co.op, the model will gradually be expanded across more outlets in the system./.